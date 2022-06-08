Looking Glass Factory Introduces the Largest Holographic Display in the World - the Looking Glass 65"

The impossibly large, group-viewable 3D display is already in use delivering the first holographic documentary film

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Looking Glass Factory , the hologram company, announced the largest, highest resolution holographic display ever created: a groundbreaking 65" 8K display. The new display is in a class of its own: 5x larger than any other 3D holographic display ever demonstrated in the lab by any other company, and 50x larger than any other group-viewable holographic display to ever come to market. This vast scale makes it ideal for group-viewable uses, such as experiential marketing, 3D storytelling, engineering, and design. The new display is the fourth display in Looking Glass Factory's growing lineup .

Golden Ticket by Jay Howse

"One of the most frequent questions we get asked is, how large can these displays get?" said Looking Glass CEO, Shawn Frayne. "The answer is now a ridiculously huge 65 inches, and this is only the beginning. Similar to the shift from photographs to film, radio to television, and black & white to color over the past century, the Looking Glass 65" will usher in one of the monumental shifts in how media is consumed, from flat 2D media to deeply 3D. No headset or 3D glasses required."

The new display is already in use by entertainment companies for both storytelling and marketing. This week, Springbok Entertainment is premiering its new film, entitled Zanzibar: Trouble in Paradise, on the 65" display at Tribeca 2022. Zanzibar: Trouble in Paradise is not only the first holographic film or documentary on a Looking Glass display, it is also the first-ever holographic film or documentary in competition at the Tribeca Festival.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Looking Glass on the premiere of its new and stunning 65-inch 8k holographic display," said Brandon Zamel, CEO Springbok Entertainment. "The massive increase in the size promises 3D storytellers the ideal canvas to push the boundaries of immersive experiences. This display solidifies the mainstream opportunities and applications of the immersive medium; effectively providing a missing piece of the puzzle for the industry, that in turn, will accelerate its entire growth."

PRODUCT DETAILS:

The Looking Glass 65" delivers unrivaled realism with depth you can genuinely feel, while easy installation and application development tools make operating the Looking Glass 65" effortless.

Only headset-free, 65" holographic display on the market. The new Looking Glass display is the only 65" group-viewable holographic display on the market, making it ideal for showcasing images, scenes, and even entire films. No headset required.

Viewable by groups of 50 people: By generating up to 100 different perspectives of 3D content from 100 million points of light every 60th of a second, the Looking Glass 65" recreates reality with photons. That means everything shown in the Looking Glass 65" feels impossibly real for up to 50 simultaneous viewers.

Highest resolution holographic display: The display's 8K resolution, color depth of over a billion colors, and 16:9 aspect ratio allow viewers to see the finest details of an image from multiple perspectives.

Impossibly Thin Display. Impossibly Deep Images: Four times the depth of any other group-viewable system are generated from an impossibly thin 3" slab of glass and aluminum.

Highly Compatible: Works with Looking Glass's plugins for Unity, Unreal, Blender and other software applications.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

For information on pricing, please contact Looking Glass Factory at [email protected]lookingglassfactory.com . Companies interested in the new display can also sign up for more information or to pre-order it at https://lookingglassfactory.com/looking-glass-65 .

Media Contact:

Eric Schumacher

310.403.8456

[email protected]

SOURCE Looking Glass Factory