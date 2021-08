Lucille Ball's Lost Radio Show to Broadcast Exclusively on New SiriusXM Comedy Channel, "Let's Talk to Lucy"

In-between starring in four television series and more than 70 films, Lucy would frequently jump from set to set, tape recorder in hand, and talk about all aspects of life with some of the biggest names in Hollywood history, including Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Dean Martin, Carol Burnett, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, and dozens more. These recordings eventually made it onto air when CBS Radio broadcast them as "Let's Talk to Lucy" from 1964-1965. However, for the last 50-plus years they've never been heard publicly again -- until now.

On the new, limited-run SiriusXM channel Let's Talk to Lucy, listeners will finally get to experience these amazing conversations in their entirety. In addition to hearing from classic Hollywood icons, modern day stars will also join the channel to pay tribute to the five-time Emmy Award winner. Amy Poehler, Rosie O'Donnell, Tiffany Haddish, Ron Howard, Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, Joy Behar, Robert Klein, Barry Manilow, Sean Astin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Seth Rudetsky, Danny Burnstein, Randy Rainbow, among many others, will answer some of the original questions asked by Lucy, herself, in the day.

"Although I have been care-taking these ancient tapes for over thirty years, I had never really listened to them all and had no idea how many remarkable people Mom had talked to on these radio shows," said Lucie Arnaz, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's daughter. "It's a treasure trove of personal information from some of the greatest talents of American Entertainment and my family and I can't wait to share them with the rest of the planet."

"Few stars reach a level of worldwide fame that they need only be known by one name. Lucy is one such star," said Jack Vaughn, SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of Comedy Programming. "Always a trailblazer, Lucy can arguably add 'one of America's first podcasters to her vast repertoire. Hearing her conversations with some of the world's biggest names, full of her signature wit, charm, and intelligence, is truly a surreal experience, and I can't wait for listeners to tune in."

About Lucille Ball:

Born in 1911 in Jamestown, New York, Lucille Desiree Ball was destined to become a star. A model and amateur stage actress in her youth, Lucy moved to Hollywood in 1934 where she appeared in her first movie (Roman Scandals). From 1948-51, she starred in the CBS radio serial comedy My Favorite Husband, which was brought to television in 1951 as I Love Lucy, starring Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz. Their award-winning and groundbreaking show was rated number one for four of its six seasons. Married for twenty years, the couple had two children – Lucie and Desi – and owned Desilu Studios.

During her lifetime, Lucy would make over seventy movies, star in four television series and countless other shows, as well as her own radio series Let's Talk to Lucy, among others. She received five personal Emmy awards, including the 1989 Governors Award. She has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the TV Hall of Fame, and is the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 1998, she was named among Time Magazine's "Time 100: The Most Important People of the [20th] Century."

About SiriusXM

SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization.

