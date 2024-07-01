MacKenzie-Childs Brings Back its "Can't Miss" Barn Sale Featuring 2,000+ Items Discounted Up to 60%

Score iconic and distinctive pieces best described as "traditional with a twist" starting July 18, 2024

AURORA, N.Y., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacKenzie-Childs, the artisan driven, American-heritage home décor brand, announces the return of its annual fan favorite sale event of the year – Barn Sale. From July 18-22, over 2,000 items will be discounted up to 60% off, making it the perfect time to start a collection or add new pieces to an ongoing one!

MacKenzie-Childs Brings Back its “Can’t Miss” Barn Sale

The annual Barn Sale features a variety of products and styles – including enamelware, fall and holiday seasonal items, handmade ceramics, outdoor furnishings, décor and more. Some of the brand's bestselling collections will be featured – such as Courtly Check, Sterling Check, Royal Check, Flower Market and more. Customers are encouraged to shop early and often to get the best items at the best prices, as new offerings will drop daily to surprise and delight shoppers throughout the sale! Additionally, for the first time ever, shoppers can get items from one of MacKenzie-Childs exclusive ceramic influencer collections handmade in partnership with southern tastemaker, Gen Sohr of Pencil & Paper Co.

"Offering our customers the opportunity to fill their homes with one-of-a-kind legacy pieces that will enhance their entertaining and home décor for years to come is a special treat for us," said John Ling, CEO of MacKenzie-Childs. "We look forward to bringing this type of value-driven and joyful experience to new and loyal MacKenzie-Childs fans alike, and with these great discounts, it's our biggest and best event of the year."

As a special "thank you," MacKenzie-Childs Rewards members will receive exclusive benefits during the sale, including early access for select tiers starting on July 17, daily deals, free shipping and bonus points. For those who aren't yet a rewards member, it's not too late to sign up and take advantage of the exclusive offerings ahead of Barn Sale! Register today at www.mackenzie-childs.com/rewards.

The Barn Sale can be shopped online at www.mackenzie-childs.com and in the Aurora and SoHo stores starting the morning of Thursday, July 18 through Monday, July 22, or until supplies last. For real-time sale updates and details, customers can sign up for email and SMS notifications via the website and check out the MacKenzie-Childs Instagram at @mackenziechilds, TikTok at @officialmackenziechilds and Facebook at @MacKenzieChilds for additional updates and highlights. Please visit https://www.mackenzie-childs.com/barn-sale-fun for more information.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.

