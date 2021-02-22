Mail Order Plastic Surgery? Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein Launches 'NEW ME NOW"

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified Miami plastic surgeon, Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS announces the launch of the latest video NewMeNow as part of the ongoing #ItsNotAllTheSame Social Media Series on Monday February 22nd, on his YouTube and Instagram accounts @drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths. View the new episode here: https://youtu.be/h-1k-2R08g8

The powerful tongue and cheek Instagram series discusses controversial topics in plastic surgery in a humorous yet truthful way to educate people on how to make informed decisions. The series is designed to make the point, with humor, that all plastic surgery is most definitely not the same. Through the series Dr Adam Rubinstein reminds patients to seek the appropriate doctors who are board certified and properly trained to ensure great results and safety.

The new episode looks at "fast and 'inexpensive" procedures you can have done at home. Called NewMeNow, the story invites people to 'get the procedure they have always wanted" without the stress of entering a Board-Certified Plastic Surgery Center or Doctors office. It advises to call 1 855 New Me Now and tell the operator the procedure you would like to have, and the warehouse will 'ship this directly to your door.' It continues that you can 'take your 'package and enjoy a New Me Now – for just three installments of $19.95 with a special offer of 'if you call now' you get a free box of 'injectables' to use at home.

"I understand and appreciate how important looking good and feeling good about your appearance can be, however cheap fixes are not the right answer and convenience and cost will never take priority over good patient care," says Dr Rubinstein. "This segment reminds us to slow down and remember always that health care starts with good health practices. "That does not mean mail order facelifts or breast implants," says Rubinstein, "obviously nobody would order a breast augmentation by mail. The point is, do your homework, check out your surgeon's credentials and track record, make safe choices. I launched the #ItsNotAllTheSame campaign because I am seeing too many people suffering after making questionable decisions when choosing their doctor, clinic or procedure."

The series is designed to use humor as warning on 'fast and cheap' plastic surgery. With the pandemic still looming large, it is understandable that people are seeking a fast and easy way to look and feel their best. The series #itsnotallthesame forces people to slow down and with a sense of humor, guides them to make the right choices when choosing plastic surgery procedures.

Other episodes include "Drive Through Plastic Surgery" jokingly asks the question "Do You Want Fries with That?" This episode demonstrates how the pandemic has changed the way we do many things, and often not always for the best. Dr. Rubinstein was inspired by other doctors doing drive through Botox. "The idea of driving through a line to get injectables may sound convenient, during the pandemic, but it is just not good medicine."

In another episode "Pilot This!" Dr Rubinstein demonstrates how some things seem obvious while others not so much. In this episode, a boat captain is asked to pilot more than a boat. From a boat to a plane, everyone knows #itsnotallthesame. However, when it comes to plastic surgery people sometimes need to be reminded. Dr. Rubinstein is committed to educating and keeping people safe.

"The COVID-19 epidemic has changed everyone's life around the world, and it is challenging time," says Dr. Adam J Rubinstein. "We are trying to help people find a little humor, while learning about the importance of choosing properly when it comes to cosmetic surgery," adds Rubinstein.

Watch the new #itsnotallthesame video on Youtube at https://youtu.be/h-1k-2R08g8. You can also learn more on his social channels including his YouTube and Instagram accounts, @drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths, SnapChat @drrubinstein, and Facebook page @MiamiPlasticSurgeon. www.dr-rubinstein.com

About Dr Adam J. Rubinstein

Dr Adam J. Rubinstein is a Board Certified and Award-Winning Plastic Surgeon. He has served as the Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center in Miami; FL. Dr Rubinstein specializes in whole body surgical & non-surgical cosmetic treatments for both women and men. He can discuss the latest innovations and procedures to help people make proper and informed choices. Dr. Rubinstein is also a patient advocate and is passionate about sharing the good, the bad and the ugly about common plastic surgery practices to help patients navigate the world of plastic surgery effectively and safely. His goal is to help people make their best choices about the latest and most innovative procedures. He is also an outspoken patient advocate and believes people have the right to know to make informed choices.

