Making History - SKYWORTH Introduces South Africa's First 100" QLED Google TV and a Lineup of Versatile Products

News provided by

SKYWORTH South Africa

04 Aug, 2023, 05:48 ET

PRETORIA, South Africa, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH has been deeply involved in the South African market for 9 years and has established a comprehensive product line including OLED, Mini LED, QLED, 4K LED,and more. SKYWORTH durably focuses on cutting-edge technology. During on the August 3rd release event, SKYWORTH took a groundbreaking step in the South African with a biggest QLED Google TV, making the audiences truly feel the charm of "experience the big world". By cooperating with a BMW design works company, a well-designed BM series products were also released, including the diversified technology home appliances.

Continue Reading
SKYWORTH 100" QLED TV -- EXPERIENCE THE BIG WORLD
SKYWORTH 100" QLED TV -- EXPERIENCE THE BIG WORLD

SUF958P, a 100" QLED TV, is the core highlight of the release event, currently the largest size in the South Africa! Its infinite big screen offers an unprecedented viewing experience, providing the most immersive experience. SUF958P maximizes picture quality by leveraging QLED technology, featuring vast color depth, high-contrast display. With Chameleon Extreme 3.0's and 120Hz, the picture quality is further enhanced. Furthermore, with the 2.1.2ch sound & Dolby Atmos, realizing audio objects' movement in 3D physical space, delivering a captivating sound experience. The most intimate is the EYE CARE technology. Flicker Free feature can effectively avoid the hazard from invisible flash and reduce screen flash by changing dimming mode to safeguard your eye health.

SKYWORTH introduced a diverse range of products at this launch, including a wide range of home appliances and top-of-the-line audio players. Extra-large capacity multi-door refrigerators and a variety of size options for table fridges make your game-watching time more enjoyable with chilled drinks. A variable frequency direct-drive washing machine is also included, and it gives you a hassle-free cleaning experience. The new audio system offers immersive surround sound and a state-of-the-art audio experience when combined with the TV, creating an unmatched and captivating ambiance. When used independently, it also provides an exceptional experience.

SKYWORTH's SUF958P 100" QLED Google TV, diversified home appliances, and audio products not only signify an unprecedented and diverse product lineup for TVs in South Africa, but also demonstrate SKYWORTH's robust technological prowess and commitment to innovation in the market. The introduction of these remarkable products marks an exciting new chapter for SKYWORTH, and further verified the important position of SKYWORTH as a technology leader in South Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169673/SKYWORTH_100_QLED_TV__EXPERIENCE_THE_BIG_WORLD.jpg

SOURCE SKYWORTH South Africa

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.