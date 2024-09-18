MARTHA STEWART'S REVITALIZING SECRET EXPOSED! PURE LEAF UNSWEETENED ICED TEA IS "MARTHA'S LITTLE HELPER" IN NEW CAMPAIGN

Pure Leaf and Martha Stewart show consumers how easy it is to feel revitalized when you have a real brewed Pure Leaf Iced Tea within arm's reach

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martha Stewart's secret to staying put together and maintaining a cool demeanor has finally been exposed. In Pure Leaf's new digital campaign, refreshing bottles of Pure Leaf's real brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea ꟷ aka "Martha's Little Helper" ꟷ are hidden around her estate, always within arm's reach, to keep her feeling revitalized.

Following a confessional style exposé from Martha's very own culinary director, gardener and baker earlier this week, she is now revealing her secret to the world in a new digital campaign with Pure Leaf. As seen in videos across social media, her secret stash of Pure Leaf is always accessible for a quick, revitalizing pick-me-up – whether buried in her garden, hidden in her library books or even baked into a homemade cake. No matter where the day takes her, Martha ensures she always has easy access to high-quality, real brewed iced tea to help her tackle whatever task lies ahead.

High Quality, Fresh Taste

For Martha, choosing Pure Leaf day-after-day is an easy decision, and one that simply comes down to quality. Made from freshly picked tea leaves from single-source, Rainforest Alliance certified tea estates in South America and Africa, blended by craft tea masters and brewed in six-time filtered water, Martha knows her daily pick-me-up is just as high-quality as it is tasty. In fact, nearly 90% of consumers agree that Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea tastes like homebrewed iced tea.1 The delicious and refreshing flavor of Pure Leaf's Unsweetened Iced Tea makes it the perfect addition to any daily routine.

"It's no secret that I have a lot going on in my everyday life," says Martha Stewart. "I'm always being asked how I manage to do it all, and it truly comes down to the little things. Small, but important daily habits – like a midday bottle of Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea – keep one revitalized no matter what you need to tackle next. The best part is, my little helper, Pure Leaf Iced Tea, is naturally caffeinated and you never have to question the quality or taste for a second – it's an easy (and delicious!) decision that consistently keeps you revitalized throughout the day."

Pure Leaf's "Martha's Little Helper" National Giveaway

To help consumers across the country create their own secret stash for all-day revitalization, Pure Leaf is giving away limited edition "Martha's Little Helper" bottles of Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. This new initiative follows the success of the previous "Don't Do It Yourself" (DDIY) campaign ꟷ Martha's first time pulling back the curtain on her DDIY routine ꟷ that encouraged tea lovers to ditch their homebrewed batch for a bottle of Pure Leaf.

Starting today, September 18, fans can take a page out of Martha's book and enter to win their own limited edition "Martha's Little Helper" bottle of Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Participants can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win at PureLeaf.com/PureLeafPromotion until October 16.

"Offering fans a delicious, high-quality pick-me-up has always been our intention here at Pure Leaf," says Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "After the incredible reaction from our (Don't) Do It Yourself campaign with Martha Stewart last year, we knew she was the right partner to continue sharing this message. If even Martha Stewart can count on Pure Leaf to keep her feeling revitalized through the busiest of days, can't we all? We're excited for iced tea fans nationwide to get in on the fun and try out their very own, Martha-approved secret stash!"

For more information on the new campaign, visit PureLeaf.com/PureLeafPromotion. To learn more about Pure Leaf, please visit www.PureLeaf.com or follow @PureLeaf on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

*No purchase necessary. Pure Leaf, Martha's Little Helpers Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age (19 in AL or NE) or older at time of entry. Sweepstakes begin on juggling back to school, returning from the summer slowdown, and gearing up for the holidays can make the fall the busiest time of year. If you're looking for some inspiration to get through the busiest of days, look no further than Pure Leaf's latest campaign with Martha Stewart. MSG & data rates may apply. Potential winners will be notified by email and must respond within 48 hours of notification. Limit 1 offer per person. Offer subject to terms and conditions at XX. US only. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

