MEDIA ALERT: Lincoln Bloomfield Jr., to Speak at D-Fend Solutions Webinar "Next-Generation C-UAS Approaches - A Policymaker's Perspective" on September 20, at 10 a.m. EDT, 14:00 GMT

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions, the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, has announced that Lincoln Bloomfield Jr., Former State Department Special Envoy and Former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, will be the featured speaker at D-Fend Solutions' upcoming live webinar "Next-Generation C-UAS Approaches - A Policymaker's Perspective," on Wednesday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, 14:00 GMT.

Lincoln will discuss:

The dynamic landscape of countering emerging drone threats in sensitive environments

The threat to urban and critical infrastructure sites in military and homeland security settings

Insights into the evolving drone threat landscape

Associated challenges

Governmental C-UAS policy considerations

C-UAS mitigation approaches

Future areas of focus

This webinar presents ideas from the latest in strategic Counter-UAS thinking, with a point of view on the growing risk of hostile drone incidents and threats from the unique position of an experienced policy professional with deep governmental experience.

Registration Link

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is deployed by multiple high-tier governmental agencies – including with military, law enforcement and homeland security users – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

Media Contact:

Paul Bilardo

[email protected]

SOURCE D-Fend Solutions