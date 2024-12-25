Mega Matrix Announced that the English Version of "Getting Even: The Secret Prodigy's Playbook" Now Streaming on FlexTV

SINGAPORE, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated English adaptation of the revenge rebirth series, Getting Even: The Secret Prodigy's Playbook, officially premiered on December 19th on FlexTV, the world-leading short drama streaming platform operated by Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU). The series delves into the intricacies of power struggles within the White family, chronicling the protagonist's journey of rebirth and empowerment to rewrite her destiny.

Audrey White, the legitimate daughter of the White family, was sent abroad at a young age due to family circumstances, gradually estranging her from her kin. When she finally returns home, eager to reunite with her family, she unexpectedly becomes the target of jealousy from Ruby White, the family's adopted daughter. Harboring deep resentment, Ruby orchestrates a kidnapping plot, culminating in a devastating fire designed to test the loyalty and affection of the White family.

Left to perish in the flames, Audrey is abandoned by her family but heroically rescued by her uncle. Miraculously, she is granted a second chance at life, returning three years prior with the power to alter her fate. Determined to expose Ruby's schemes, rebuild her family bonds, and claim her rightful respect and happiness, Audrey embarks on a journey of resilience and redemption.

FlexTV, operated by MPU, is a global leader in short drama streaming, delivering content in over 100 countries in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Arabic. Known for its premium-quality dramas and unparalleled user experience, FlexTV has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The English version of Getting Even: The Secret Prodigy's Playbook, now streaming on FlexTV, offers a compelling exploration of familial power dynamics, the complexities of human nature, and the protagonist's growth and self-redemption in adversity. For more exciting content, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through its subsidiary, Yuder Pte, Ltd.. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

