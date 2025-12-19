Meso: The Mesothelioma Podcast" Launches to Provide Education and Support for Families Facing Mesothelioma

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesothelioma isn't just a diagnosis—it's a life-altering event that can quickly turn the lives of families, caregivers, and entire communities upside down. This is why Danziger & De Llano LLP, one of the nation's leading mesothelioma law firms, is proud to sponsor Meso: The Mesothelioma Podcast , a new syndicated series produced by MesoCare.org and focused on education, hope, and action for those impacted by mesothelioma.

Meso: The Mesothelioma Podcast — an educational series for patients, families, and caregivers featuring medical experts, survivors, and advocates focused on mesothelioma.

Whether you are seeking more information on asbestos disease, have been diagnosed with mesothelioma, or have asbestos lung cancer, this podcast is designed to be a resource that brings together survivors, medical experts, veterans, and legal advocates to answer the tough questions families are asking right now.

Why This Matters to Families Facing Mesothelioma

Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive cancer that most commonly affects the lining of the lungs (pleura) and, less frequently, the abdominal lining (peritoneum). It is caused by past asbestos exposure which many victims may not even know occurred. A diagnosis of mesothelioma can seem overwhelming, and we hope Meso: The Mesothelioma Podcast will help bridge the information gap to offer trusted insights given in plainspoken language. Our goal is to provide insight into:

Understanding your diagnosis and treatment options





Knowing where and how exposure may have happened





Legal rights and compensation for medical costs, travel, or loss





Navigating veterans' benefits, trust funds, and timelines





Support for caregivers and those coping with loss

Trusted by Families, Backed by Experience

With over 25 years of experience and billions recovered, Danziger & De Llano is sponsoring the podcast to expand access to clear, trustworthy information for affected families. By helping thousands of asbestos victims, they know firsthand the struggles families go through. They've walked alongside thousands of clients and are now helping family members and victims amplify their voices, so they don't go unheard.

"Veterans make up only 8% of the U.S. population, but account for 30% of all mesothelioma deaths."

— Asbestos Nation, a national mesothelioma awareness organization

If your family has been affected by mesothelioma, you're not alone. Listen to the latest episode of Meso: The Mesothelioma Podcast , or connect with a case specialist to better understand the medical, legal, and financial options available to your family .

SOURCE Danziger & De Llano Law Firm