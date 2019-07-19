Messer Highlights New "Huff 'n Puff" Treatment to Recharge Well Stimulation at the Unconventional Resources Technology Conference 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At URTeC 2019, Messer, a global leader in industrial gases and technology, is highlighting its RECHARGE HNP™, or "Huff 'n Puff," technology, a proven solution for well production enhancement. Ideal for re-stimulating depleted oil and gas wells, the energized RECHARGE HNP treatment combines the proven enhanced recovery properties of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) or nitrogen (N 2 ) with the latest in advanced nanoparticle technology from Nissan Chemical. Messer is at booth #544. URTeC takes place July 22 - 24 in Denver.

This proprietary technology is the result of joint efforts exploring synergistic combinations of Nissan Chemical's nanoActiv® HRT (Hydrocarbon Recovery Technology) with injections of Messer CO 2 or N 2 to boost downhole oil and gas well performance. Following treatment of depleted wells with RECHARGE HNP, production improvements in barrel-of-oil equivalents after 180 days were as high as 564%.

In the U.S. alone, hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells are in decline or minimally producing.

"Working with Messer, we are helping well operators resolve hidden production issues to achieve significantly higher returns and faster paybacks," explains William L. Smith, President, Nissan Chemical America Corporation in Houston.

"One of the key features of RECHARGE HNP is the simplicity in executing the treatment," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Messer North America. "Operators are very pleased with how quickly and cost-effectively they can re-energize a well. We believe this technology will have an important economic impact for oil and gas producers."

To learn more about the RECHARGE HNP treatment, click here.

About Messer

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messer-us.com.

nanoActiv® is a registered trademark of Nissan Chemical America Corporation (Houston, TX)

About nanoActiv®

nanoActiv® solutions are high-efficiency intervention additives and methods—maximizing hydrocarbon production rates. The presence of patent-pending, surface-modified silicon dioxide nanoparticles means nanoActiv® solutions go further, work faster, and are effective longer, enabling higher volume hydrocarbon recovery.

For more information visit www.nanoactiv.com

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Corporation founded in 1887 as the first chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Japan. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical currently manufactures products for the chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is a market leader in the production of nanomaterials for the automotive, coatings, electronics, and oil and gas recovery industries.

SOURCE Messer North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lindeus.com

