Minimalists Launch Partnership Dedicated to Solving the "Kids' Art Conundrum"

Award winning iOS photo book app, Recently, and small space expert and photographer, Alison Mazurek of 600sqftandbaby, launch a partnership to provide parents with a step-by-step playbook to solve the kids' art conundrum.
NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The teams behind Recently and 600sqftandbaby are launching a year-long campaign to help city-dwelling parents manage the unyielding stream of artwork kids bring home. The collaborative series of articles will teach families how to save space by photo-documenting kids' artwork and save time by using the Recently app's automated features to convert those photos into archival photo books. Alison Mazurek, founder of 600sqftandbaby, will share her photography techniques for lighting, composition, editing and organization. The series will then guide readers through her tips on using Recently to quickly convert art photos into a chronology of artbooks. The first article launches today, read it here.
For young, city-based, families where average apartment sizes hover around 700 sq. ft., clutter and storage become predominant issues. As children grow, so do their catalogs of artwork. Parents are torn between saving memories and running out of space. This series will share a simple and guilt-free pathway to reducing clutter, while retaining tangible keepsakes.
Recently, a photo book app available for download here, streamlines the hardest parts of the photo book creation process. It uses intelligent photo analysis and automation to organize, layout and print photo books automatically. "Recently takes seconds, compared to other apps which are complicated, making the process cumbersome and time consuming," says Alison Mazurek, "And the paper quality and design is unmatched."
The partnership is a logical extension of years of mutual appreciation. "Elizabeth and I have always admired Alison's creative strategies for maximizing small spaces, her skill when photographing kid's art, her aesthetic when practicing minimalism and her commitment to chronicling her family's life." says Scott Valins, founder of the Recently app.
About the Partnership Both sets of founders are city-dwelling parents, and originally connected by an appreciation of simplicity and minimal design. They have each spent years trying to solve the eternal dilemma of artistically prolific kids and small apartment living.
About Recently Recently was founded in 2015 by husband and wife team Scott and Elizabeth Valins. Unsatisfied with other platforms and photo products, the Brooklyn-based designers built Recently to make higher quality archival photo books and streamline the overly complex process of printing photos from mobile phones.
About 600 Sq Ft Starting in a 600 square foot one bedroom apartment with a baby and then adding a second kid. Alison has been advocating for small space city living families for years and has grown a community of like-minded families. With a love of design and simplicity she helps others to appreciate the spaces they have and make it work for their growing families with fewer, better things.
