MIRASOL EXECUTIVE BANQUET CHEF PARTICIPATING IN SEASON 23 OF FOX TV'S "HELL'S KITCHEN"

Egypt Davis is the second consecutive Mirasol chef to appear on the popular show.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Club at Mirasol is proud to announce that Executive Banquet Chef Egypt Davis has been selected as a contestant on Season 23 of Hell's Kitchen, hosted by world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. Chef Egypt, known for his creativity and culinary expertise, will compete alongside other top chefs from across the country in this highly anticipated season of the hit reality cooking competition.

Mirasol Executive Banquet Chef Egypt Davis

This exciting news follows Mirasol's recent culinary success, as the Club's Chef de Cuisine, Ryan O'Sullivan, emerged as the winner of Hell's Kitchen Season 22. His victory brought national attention to the Club and its exceptional culinary team. Chef Ryan's triumph set a high standard, and now Chef Egypt is ready to continue the legacy by bringing his own unique flair to the competition.

Chef Egypt said, "Being on Hell's Kitchen is and always has been a childhood dream that I never expected would be within my grasp. Now, friends, members, co-workers, and the world - but most importantly, my mom - will be able to watch me reach for my dreams while doing what I love. I'm excited to showcase the culinary creativity and freedom my Mirasol family has always encouraged, and I can't wait to share that with everyone watching."

"The Mirasol team and membership are beyond excited to watch Egypt compete. He is a passionate and inspired chef who regularly creates unforgettable dining experiences for weddings, banquets, and other special events at the Club, and his commitment to excellence will be exciting to watch," said Matt Lambert, Mirasol's General Manager and COO. "Under executive chef Michael Crain, Egypt has thrived, and I look forward to seeing him interact with and learn from Gordon Ramsay the way our Chef Ryan did last season."

Mirasol's Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Operations, Michael Crain, said, "I can't believe lightning struck Mirasol twice! We are fortunate to be able to watch another one of our own live out his dreams this season. The team and I can't wait to watch him compete and represent Mirasol, just like our last champion did."

On Hell's Kitchen, Chef Egypt will face high-stakes culinary challenges that test his skills, endurance, and ability to work under pressure. With a passion for excellence, Egypt is poised to impress Chef Ramsay and his fellow competitors as he vies for the ultimate prize - the chance to work alongside some of the best chefs in the industry. Season 23 of Hell's Kitchen premieres September 26, and the entire Mirasol community will be watching.

About Mirasol:

Mirasol is a gated community of 1,170 homes located north of PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. The Country Club at Mirasol is a member-owned, private country club community whose purpose is to create uniquely satisfying golf, tennis, recreational, and social experiences for residents, their families, and guests in a welcoming atmosphere with outstanding personalized service and fiscally responsible management. Mirasol has been named one of America's Greatest Private Club, has been awarded Platinum Club of America and Distinguished Club status, is a designated Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, and hosted the PGA's Honda Classic from 2003-2006. For more information, visit https://www.mirasolcc.com.

SOURCE The Country Club at Mirasol