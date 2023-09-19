Moonshot Client Carol Kahn Designs to Reach New Heights and Exposure with Exclusive Jewelry Collection at "2023 Travel + Leisure World's Best" Enchantment Resort

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonshot of Arizona, a dynamic force in propelling startups and entrepreneurs to success through intensive mentorship and a wealth of resources, is excited to announce its client Carol Kahn Design's exquisite jewelry collection to be carried at the prestigious Enchantment Resort, recognized as one of the "2023 Travel + Leisure World's Best." Visitors to the resort's gift shop and the renowned Mii amo Spa can now experience the beauty and craftsmanship of Carol Kahn Design's handcrafted jewelry.

"Carol Kahn's sense of artistry and her one-of-a-kind design incorporates a distinctive selection of beads and findings, making her work sell itself. Our guests are always looking for that unique find," says Heather Epling, Director of Retail at Enchantment Resort and Mii amo Spa.

Carol Kahn Design's one-of-a-kind necklaces and cuff bracelets are exclusively crafted to make a statement. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted using semiprecious stones sourced from various corners of the globe, in addition to Czech beads and vintage components. Whether you're dressed casually or in elegant evening attire, Carol Kahn Design's jewelry serves as the perfect accessory to enhance any ensemble.

"I am honored to have my jewelry featured at the Enchantment Resort, an exquisite haven of luxury and natural beauty," said Carol Kahn, the visionary behind Carol Kahn Design. "I am excited about bringing my unique Sedona creations to the resort's discerning guests."

Enchantment Resort continues to be recognized as a premier travel destination, making it the ideal platform for Carol Kahn Designs to showcase their collaborative efforts. Guests can now acquire these exceptional pieces at the resort's gift shop and spa, enhancing their Sedona experience with a touch of timeless elegance and craftsmanship.

For more information about Carol Kahn Design and its exquisite jewelry collection, please visit https://carol-kahn-designs.myshopify.com/ .

