More Hair Naturally Wins "Skin and Beauty Journal's" Award for Best Personal Women's and Men's Beauty Care Product of 2023

Skin and Beauty Journal gave this coveted award in recognition of More Hair Naturally's new, revolutionary Triple Stem Cell Shampoo. This unique bioactive complex shampoo leverages beneficial plant-derived stem cells and essential therapeutic natural ingredients. The distinctive formulation provides a remarkable improvement in hair and scalp health.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More Hair Naturally® Triple Stem Cell Shampoo is an exciting discovery for men and women with thinning hair and anyone wanting healthier, radiant hair with visibly more volume.

The Regenerative Power of Stem Cell Extracts

More Hair Naturally Triple Stem Cell Shampoo contains three natural stem cell extracts that nourish hair and scalp follicles while strengthening and thickening the hair shaft. Hair is made more robust, resilient, and resistant to falling out and breakage:

Mountain Ginseng Root, stem cell extract, encourages hair growth and vitality;

Argan stem cell extract moisturizes while neutralizing free radicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties;

Bamboo stem cell extract strengthens hair and promotes growth by improving blood circulation to the hair follicles and scalp.

This exclusive complex contains amino acids, polypeptides, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants extracted from medically recognized beneficial plants and blends in a certified organic base of aloe vera rather than water.

Penetrates to Nourish the Hair From Within

More Hair Naturally founder and CEO Mahryah Shain says, "The highly concentrated formula penetrates to strengthen the hair shaft from within. If your hair is dull, lifeless, and breaks easily, you will see an increase in volume, sheen, and luster from the first use."

Use On Its Own or Synergistically

Designed for daily use by both men and women, Triple Stem Cell Shampoo is the most comprehensively formulated shampoo for thinning hair. It's the natural way to have healthy hair, as the shampoo works effectively on its own or within the More Hair Naturally customized program to personalize thinning hair treatment.

For more information and to learn more about each of its thinning hair treatment products, visit the More Hair Naturally website. A free personalized evaluation will help you discover the root cause of hair loss and recommend the optimal More Hair Naturally treatment.

