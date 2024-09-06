Morphy Richards ductless portable AC is awarded "Best of IFA 2024" and "Best of ShowStoppers at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy Richards, a leading innovator and trusted name in home appliances, today presented at IFA and held a launch event. At the world's largest consumer electronics show, Morphy Richards ductless portable AC was awarded two prizes - "Best of IFA 2024" by online magazine Yanko Design and "Best of ShowStoppers at IFA 2024" by the Gadgety Awards.

Morphy Richards' ductless portable air conditioner made its debut at IFA 2024 and received the awards.

Morphy Richards ductless portable AC, the world's 1st energy-efficient A-Class portable air conditioner, was unveiled and open to the public for the first time. Designed to provide truly ductless, genuine cooling, this innovative unit offers impressive cold air even at a two-meter distance, redefining comfort. The portable air conditioner features a dual-layer swinging design that enables 50-degree horizontal and vertical oscillation, ensuring a wider cooling area. Its unique bullet-head appearance delivers cool air with the same strength and speed as a bullet, providing users with an unparalleled cooling experience.

At the previous Olympics in Paris, Morphy Richards ductless portable ACs were offered to the Olympic Village.

The athletes were pleased with the cooling The keenly anticipated Personal Air Butler air treatment is a 4-in-1 conceptual product featuring heating and enhanced dehumidification capabilities. An all-season solution, it has been designed to address users' needs throughout the year, offering comfort in every corner of the world and in every climate condition. Its initiative has its roots in our mission and will be developed in line with it, as from home to life, Morphy Richards aims to enrich people's lives with more joy by blending human-centric insights with smart design.

Following 88 years of successful operation, Morphy Richards is embarking on a new journey with a fresh positioning as "The Ingenious Integrator." The brand maintains its heritage of classic designs while pursuing innovation. The objective is to create magic moments for our users by delivering heartwarming and delightful product experiences on a global scale, expanding its reach beyond the UK. Morphy Richards is a brand that redefines home comfort with its revolutionary products, and is also a leading standard-maker in the field of small home appliances. Morphy Richards will be exhibiting at IFA 2024 from 6 to 10 September at Booth H8.1-109. The company will be showcasing its full range of products, including its latest flagship offerings.

For more information,please visit：www.morphyrichards.com

PR contact: Aimee Gong

Email： [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Richards