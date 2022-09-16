The Mom Congress Convention brings delegates together from across the country to advocate for improved health care and support through pregnancy and early parenting

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, 2022, 200 delegates from the Mom Congress Convention will head to Capitol Hill to advocate for the Moms' Agenda, a series of bills to address the urgent challenges mothers face because of woefully inadequate infrastructure to support pregnancy, birth, and early parenting in America.

Mothers and Advocates Come to Washington to Call for Passage of the “Moms’ Agenda”

The organization's policy pillars include support for working mothers, decreasing maternal mortality, addressing racial disparities, and improving maternal mental health. At this year's convention, the Moms' Agenda includes the Midwives for MOMS Act ( H.R. 3352 , S. 1697 ), the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act ( H.R. 1065 , S. 1486 ), the SHINE for Autumn Act ( H.R. 5487 , S. 3972 ), and Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Wellbeing (H.R. 7666 ).

Moms coming to Washington for the convention will receive issue and advocacy training, connect with other delegates from across the country, hear from inspiring speakers like leaders from the White House and the First Lady of New Jersey, and meet with their representatives to advocate for change for American moms.

"As a mother with experience in health care policy change, I founded Mom Congress to provide moms across the country with the opportunity to learn about the issues affecting maternal health, connect with others, and advocate for legislation that strengthens support for mothers and families," said Mom Congress Founder and 2020 Mom Executive Director Joy Burkhard. "Moms need to be heard, and their stories have the power to affect real change."

The 2022 Mom Congress event runs from 5pm Sunday, September 18 to 3:30pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. View the detailed agenda here .

About Mom Congress

Mom Congress™ a mothers' membership organization that is addressing the most pressing policy issues of motherhood including what we call the "motherload"– the stress that U.S. mothers carry, at higher rates than other developed countries. Each year passionate mothers convene to connect with influential change agents, be inspired, and learn how to drive change in legislative policy on Capitol Hill. Mom Congress is currently a project of 2020 Mom, a leading maternal mental health organization, and will soon become an independent non-profit organization. Learn more at https://www.mom-congress.com/ .

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. 2020 Mom has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness of one disorder, postpartum depression, to building a movement to address maternal mental health. The organization's work centers around closing gaps in the healthcare system by scaling change through identification of evidence-based and emerging solutions, cross-sector collaboration, and driving legislative and regulatory policy solutions. Learn more at http://www.2020mom.org .

