MouthWatch Publishes Essential Whitepaper on Teledentistry - “Teledentistry: Post-COVID-19 Use for Safe, Efficient and Evidence-Based Care

NETUCHEN, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC, a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices, recently published a highly relevant whitepaper entitled, "Teledentistry: Post-COVID-19 Use for Safe, Efficient and Evidence-Based Care." Written by CDC Consultant and infectious disease expert, Margaret Scarlett, DMD, the paper presents teledentistry as a viable, problem-based solution for dental professionals and patients alike.

According to MouthWatch CEO and founder, Brant Herman, "Due to COVID-19, one of the long-term changes in how dental practices connect with their patients will be the adoption of a new teledentistry-driven protocol that will virtually assess the patient's need for oral care, improve the safety and efficiency of the care provided in the dental office, and also enable the virtual follow-up with the patient on recently-provided care."

The whitepaper goes into great detail and is organized by the following main topics:

Introduction to Teledentistry

Teledentistry's Battle-Tested ROI (Military Origins)

Successful Civilian Services (Public Health Proving Ground)

Policy Changes (Recommended by several government agencies)

Current Uses

Post-Pandemic Teledentistry

"The main takeaway of this whitepaper is that teledentistry will continue to be a problem-based solution to increase patient volume and increase practice efficiency during and post-pandemic," said Dr. Scarlett. "What's more, teledentistry will soon take its rightful place as must-have dental technology."

"Teledentistry: Post-COVID-19 Use for Safe, Efficient and Evidence-Based Care" is available as a free download at http://mwtch.co/gtpcw .

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices. The company is dedicated to finding new ways to constantly improve the dental health experience for both patient and provider.

In 2020, the company received the following awards and accolades: The 2020 Cellerant Best of Class Award for TeleDent™, the provider-focused, patient-friendly teledentistry platform. TeleDent also won Dentistry Today's 2020 Top Innovative Products Award and Dentistry Today's 2020 Reader's Choice Award. The affordable / high quality MouthWatch Intraoral Camera was honored with the Dentistry Today Top 100 Products Award. MouthWatch was also ranked #1303 in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies.

