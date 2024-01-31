NAR Showcases Value and Expertise REALTORS® Deliver to Consumers Nationwide in 2024 "That's Who We R" Campaign

"First-Time Buyer" Season Four now streaming on Hulu and FirstTimeBuyer.realtor

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) today unveiled its sixth iteration of the "That's Who We R" national advertising campaign, offering consumers a first-hand look at what REALTORS® can do for them.

"This campaign is hyper-focused on the value that agents who are REALTORS® bring to consumers across the country," said Nicola Esposito, 2024 Chair of NAR's Consumer Communications Committee. "We're accentuating REALTOR® expertise by bringing to life genuine moments of connection with our clients, even in the midst of what can be a stressful and unknown process. As a REALTOR®, it is important to me that NAR's campaign demonstrate the authentic partnership we have with buyer and seller clients."

Across visual, audio, and digital storytelling, NAR's campaign highlights what sets REALTORS® apart in a crowded real estate industry: commitment to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, access to specialized resources and above all, unmatched expertise in the markets and communities in which they live and work.

"There's no substitute for the expertise, market knowledge and commitment to ethics that define what it means to be a REALTOR®," said NAR President Kevin Sears, Broker at Sears Real Estate in Springfield, Massachusetts. "I'm proud of the work that our 1.5 million members are doing every day to serve their clients – whether they're working with expanding families or couples looking to downsize, first-time buyers or entrepreneurs looking to grow their business. This campaign spotlights those stories."

The new creative highlights various points along the path to buying or selling a home. Leveraging a diverse set of characters, locations and scenarios, the spots reinforce the constancy of agents who are REALTORS® at the heart of each transaction. In each scenario, viewers will see how agents who are REALTORS® are committed to putting their clients first, to the closing table and beyond.

"In today's fast-evolving real estate landscape, buyers and sellers need professionalism and expertise more than ever," said Nykia Wright, NAR Interim CEO. "Agents who are REALTORS® deliver unmatched value every step of the way, working to make the dream of homeownership a reality for clients across the country."

This year's advertising campaign will be seen across modern touchpoints, including broadcast and streaming platforms, online and terrestrial audio, social media and custom content partnerships.

The first wave of spots features the storyline "Process."

"First-Time Buyer" Season Four

The campaign's focus on REALTOR® value is supplemented by the fourth season of NAR's docuseries "First-Time Buyer," now available to stream on Hulu and FirstTimeBuyer.realtor. Filmed in Chicago, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, NAR's unscripted television series follows individuals and families through their first homebuying journeys, highlighting the indispensable role of REALTORS® in helping these buyers secure their dream homes. Through practical examples, the series demystifies complex concepts like HUD and VA loans, strategies for building equity and the unique intricacies of condo purchases.

"NAR is committed to sharing an authentic, relatable portrait of REALTOR® value with a broad consumer audience, and our 'That's Who We R' campaign does just that," said Suzanne Bouhia, NAR's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "'First-Time Buyer' goes one step deeper, layering valuable education into entertaining storytelling. It's a resource for anyone hoping to purchase their first home."

All episodes from the previous three seasons of "First-Time Buyer" are also available to stream for free on YouTube, Facebook and at FirstTimeBuyer.realtor. Visit ThatsWhoWeR.realtor for more information on NAR's "That's Who We R" national advertising campaign.

