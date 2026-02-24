National Event Series "Parkinson's IQ + You" Arrives in Southern Nevada to Educate and Empower Parkinson's Disease Patients and Care Partners

The Michael J. Fox Foundation's "Parkinson's IQ + You" free educational event series aims to empower people with Parkinson's and their families to manage the disease, learn about research participation and connect with local resources

Southern Nevada "Parkinson's IQ + You" will take place in Henderson, NV on Saturday, March 14, with walk-ins welcome. Learn more and register in advance at: https://www.michaeljfox.org/PDIQSouthernNevada





Patients and families are encouraged to join the event, which offers accessibility resources including assisted hearing devices and Spanish translation of programming.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) announces the arrival of the national event series "Parkinson's IQ + You" to Southern Nevada. Since 2019, Parkinson's IQ + You events have traveled to 23 cities across the United States to educate and empower people living with Parkinson's disease (PD) and their loved ones. Registration is free and open to everyone at https://www.michaeljfox.org/PDIQSouthernNevada

"Managing Parkinson's often presents new questions for those of us living with the disease, as well as for our loved ones," said Allie Signorelli, MJFF Patient Council member and Parkinson's IQ + You moderator. "With recent breakthroughs and milestones moving the field forward, Parkinson's IQ + You offers people in the community, including me and my family, an opportunity to not only learn, but also be part of today's momentum."

Hosted at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Henderson, Nevada, Parkinson's IQ + You Southern Nevada is a live event to support people and families living with PD in learning more about the disease, the elements of a comprehensive care team, communication between patients and doctors, the latest treatments available and those in development, and the value of participating in research. In addition to the interactive programming, the event will host a Parkinson's Partner Expo of tailored resources to draw connections within the local Henderson-Las Vegas community.

Event and Partner Expo Helps Connect the Southern Nevada Parkinson's Community

Parkinson's IQ + You is committed to amplifying a wide range of panel participants, including patients and their care partners, to reflect diverse representation from within the Parkinson's community as well as the variability of the disease itself. The Southern Nevada event will include interactive panels and sessions, including:

"Building Your Parkinson's Care Team," a panel discussion led by MJFF Patient Council member and Parkinson's IQ+You event moderator, Allie Signorelli, will focus on making the most of a doctor's appointment, including the value of seeing a movement disorder specialist, and what it looks like to build a comprehensive care team. The panel will comprise of Sheryl Lowenhar, MJFF Patient Council member and person living with Parkinson's; Dr. Jennifer Hui, movement disorder specialist at Keck Medicine of USC; Dr. Katie Nathan, physical therapist at Moved by Movement; and speech language pathologist, Linda L. Ganz, MS, CCC-SLP at the Vegas Voice Institute.

"Exploring the Latest in Parkinson's Research," led by Maggie Kuhl, MJFF's vice president of patient engagement will feature a discussion with Ariana Farrand, PhD, MJFF senior scientific portfolio manager; Odinachi Oguh, MD, Cleveland Clinic Lou Rovo Center for Brain Health — Las Vegas; and Irfan Qureshi, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Biohaven. Panelists will discuss the latest advancements in Parkinson's research, highlighting the promise and momentum in today's bustling therapeutic pipeline.

Turning Education into Action," a panel presentation led by Allie Signorelli, MJFF Patient Council member and Parkinson's IQ+You event moderator featuring Prentis Brooks, care partner to his wife living with Parkinson's; John Lipp, Team Fox fundraiser and marathon runner, person living with Parkinson's since 2015; and Dr. Mindy Loshkin, Chair and Co-founder of Parkinson's Support Center of Northern Nevada and Parkinson's policy advocate. The panelists will discuss different strategies that support navigating the disease — whether it's through participation in research, support groups, fundraising for a cure or advocating for Parkinson's policy priorities.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to making all Parkinson's IQ + You events fully accessible. Each event is designed for people at every stage in their journey with Parkinson's. To support reaching more people and families across the Parkinson's community, our Parkinson's IQ + You Southern Nevada event offers patients and families access to expanded services such as assisted hearing, live Spanish-translation of programming and materials and access to travel accommodations such as ground transportation vouchers. For more information, reach out to: [email protected]

"The value of a strong care network and supportive community while living with Parkinson's cannot be overstated, and events like Parkinson's IQ + You play a vital role in fostering those connections," said Sheryl Lowenhar, MJFF Patient Council member and Parkinson's IQ + You event panelist. "Events like these provide people and families living with Parkinson's the opportunity to access the latest information on the disease, learn about the incredible scientific advancements we're seeing and feel empowered to take action in their own disease journey."

The event will also include a Parkinson's Partner Expo where attendees can speak directly to healthcare providers from movement disorder centers, physical and speech therapists, clinical trial teams and representatives from local support and advocacy groups.

Local Parkinson's Partner Expo participants include:

Cleveland Clinic Lou Rovo Ctr

Moved by Movement

NeuroMotion Telehealth

Nevada Community Enrichment Program

Parkinson's Support Center of Northern Nevada

National Parkinson's Partner Expo participants include:

American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA)

CurePSP

Davis Phinney Foundation

Lewy Body Dementia Association

LSVT Global

MissionMSA

Parkinson's Foundation

PMD Alliance

Rock Steady Boxing

The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Parkinson's IQ + You will benefit from the contributions of premier event sponsors — Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Blue Rock Therapeutics.

"People and families living with this disease are at the heart of everything we do and urgently drive our mission to end Parkinson's," said Stephanie Paddock, MJFF's vice president of community fundraising and events. "The Foundation's Parkinson's IQ + You series allows people and families to build meaningful connections and better understand their role in today's latest breakthroughs and empower them on their journey."

Confirmed locations and dates for remaining Parkinson's IQ + You events throughout 2026 include:

St. Louis, Missouri: Saturday, August 15 at the Marriott St. Louis Grand

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas: Saturday, September 19 at Live! by Loews - Arlington

Washington D.C.: Saturday, October 24 at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $2.5 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open- access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

