Nékter Juice Bar Partners with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Because "Kids Can't Wait"

"One issue we can all agree on is the pivotal importance of healthcare for our nation's children," said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. "As we continue to navigate through the pandemic and uncertain times, what remains true and consistent through the hard work and dedication of organizations like Children's Miracle Network is the enduring health of our nation's children's hospitals. Everyone at Nékter Juice Bar is tremendously excited about this partnership and the support we can offer to improve the lives of children in the communities where we all live and work."

For more than 37 years, CMN Hospitals has been dedicated to raising funds and awareness for its 170 member hospitals that provide treatments to children across the United States and Canada. To date, CMN Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion through its various fundraising partners and programs, in support of its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

"We're proud to welcome Nékter Juice Bar and its guests to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," shared Teri Nestel, CMN Hospitals' President and CEO. "No matter where customers are, whether shopping at a store or online, everyone has a chance to positively change children's health. Donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals stay local to support the community's kids and families, which perfectly complements Nékter's focus on healthy and balanced lifestyles for all. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future."

COVID-19 has placed an unprecedented stress on the United States' health system. Hospitals are having to adapt to new priorities in order to manage the massive scope and impact of the pandemic. The strain on hospitals is well-documented, and this is also true of children's hospitals urgently responding to the pandemic by treating adult patents, opening drive-thru testing sites, taking extreme measures to ensure their buildings and equipment are kept clean, conducting vital research to prevent the spread of the virus and upgrading technology to move many appointments to a safe, virtual setting. They are on the frontline of this crisis, while also continuing to provide the high-quality, life-saving care that children need every day—but they can't do it alone.

The cost of the above measures has affected every aspect of treatment and services offered by children's hospitals, as employees, funds, facilities and other resources are reallocated to meet emergency needs and to conduct research to generate a viable vaccine. And, as more families lose insurance coverage due to job loss, children's hospitals are seeing increased costs in providing uncompensated care to tens of thousands of children and families dealing with economic strife and government programs unable to fully cover the cost of caring for kids. Philanthropy is crucial to ensuring children's hospitals can continue to provide their services in both the short- and long-term.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks that can help guests "Live Life to the Freshest!" At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with nearly 170 locations in the U.S. and plans to continue expanding nationwide, Nékter, America's Freshest Juice Bar experience, is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. For more information, please visit Nékterjuicebar.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support and learn about your member hospital www.CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

Contact:

Erin Peacock, Peacock PR for Nékter Juice Bar

[email protected]

SOURCE Nékter Juice Bar