NetNoggin® releases results from "Levels of Caregiving for Patients with Alzheimer's Disease" research study

FREDERICK, Md., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin® released detailed results from a netnographic-qualitative research study, which investigated levels of caregiving for patients with Alzheimer's disease and was presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC) 2019, held in Los Angeles, California, July 14 – 18. NetNoggin® conducted a comparative analysis between secondary literature and primary netnographic data to determine common threads and gaps regarding different caregiving classifications. Results from this research demonstrate that a new classification of caregiving is needed and should be used as an educational resource to prepare new caregivers for their journey.

"Our research shows caregivers desire pathways or 'levels' to monitor their own journey, while tracking their patients' progression," said Diana Conger, CEO of NetNoggin®. "Our research is a starting point to show caregivers what their path may look like, how their journey may change, and offer interventions/support at the right time and place."

Visit https://netnoggin.net/news to request a PDF of the research, "Levels of Caregiving for Patients with Alzheimer's Disease."

NetNoggin® continues to participate in the Alzheimer's disease space with their syndicated report, NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's Disease (including MCI). This report captures insights from a large volume of rich contextual conversations, with raw and unbiased lexicon, occurring online. Patients and caregivers write in the present, and there is no bias related to recall, unlike traditional research (interviews or surveys). For more information on NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's Disease (including MCI), visit https://netnoggin.net/disease-focused-research.

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® utilizes netnography to analyze and provide context to Big Data. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from Big Data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops. NetNoggin® was established in 2011. The founder, Diana Conger, has been involved in bringing over 20 pharmaceutical products to market and has in-depth knowledge of over 50 disease-states.

