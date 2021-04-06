Nevada-based Mining Companies Stand Strong After Nevada Named "World's Top Mining Destination"

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nevada region has just been named as the "world's top mining destination," leading to a growing number of mining portfolios in the area. Perhaps one of the reasons for this title is Nevada's substantial mining potential. With the state containing two key characteristics miners look for--best practice for mineral potential and policy perception--this makes Nevada an outstanding option for production. Mining companies such as Blackrock Silver Corporation (TSXV:BRC) (OTCQB:BKRFF), Barrick Gold Mines (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX), Nevada Sunrise Gold (TSXV:NEV) (OTCPK:NVSGF), Equinox Gold Corporation (NYSE:EQX) (TSX:EQX), and Victory Resources (CSE:VR) (OTCPK:VRCFF) go into more detail about the success they have achieved at Nevada mining sites.

Blackrock Silver Corporation (TSXV:BRC) (OTCQB:BKRFF), a mining exploration company focused on both silver and gold has attracted significant interest over the past year on the back of multiple high-grade discoveries made on its Tonopah West property. This property represents the consolidation of one of the largest silver districts in North America, of which Blackrock now controls more than half. In terms of historic production, the Tonopah silver district is second to only the Comstock Lode in the "Silver State" of Nevada. Since the company's initial discovery in August, Blackrock has wasted no time in advancing this exciting project, scaling up to a substantial and ongoing drill program that serves to determine just how big the deposit will be.

In early March 2021, Blackrock reported 13,000 meters of drilling since January 4, 2021 at its Tonopah West project, with a total of 41,300 meters of drilling since June 2020 in the area. Blackrock is looking to deliver a maiden resource on its Tonopah West property during Q4 2021. Currently, three main drills and one RC drill are operating on the project, with one specific drill exploring along the Victor vein system. Blackrock commented on its commitment to continue testing target areas while remaining focused on the bigger picture, a vision for the project to expand due to promising mineralization.

Nevada Mining Creates Partnership Opportunities For North American Companies

Barrick Gold Mines (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX), noted as one of the world's largest gold mining companies, established a joint venture in July 2019 with Newmont Corporation and introduced their subsidiary, Nevada Gold Mines. Barrick stated that the driving force behind the creation of Nevada Gold Mines was the large potential of the Nevada gold fields and prospective gold establishments.

With partnerships providing greater growth opportunities, Nevada Sunrise Gold (TSXV:NEV) (OTCPK:NVSGF) joined forces with mining company, New Placer Dome Gold Corporation. The 2020 Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, which is located close to Wendover, Nevada, reported its findings after completing 49 drill holes totaling 17,970 meters. During the exploration process, five target areas were also tested, but results are still pending for these areas. However, the second set of results from the 2020 drilling program at the Western Flank Zone reported a remarkable amount of gold contained throughout the Kinsley Mountain.

Heading in a slightly different direction to explore Nevada's mining reservoir, Equinox Gold Corporation (NYSE American:EQX) (TSX:EQX) has made the move to acquire Premier Gold Mines under its banner. By doing so, Equinox will own Premier's existing Nevada assets. Equinox has also executed a plan to introduce a US-focused gold production company, "i-80 Gold Corporation", which will operate the Nevada mining portfolio.

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) (OTCPK:VRCFF), a junior international mining corporation, is currently focused on developing its pre-existing projects , including its Loner property in Nevada. Previously considered a low priority, Victory has now reported a strong interest in the Nevada property. The company has had a busy start to 2021, with Victory gearing up for production on a 500-meter drill program at the Loner property. The company has organized a crew to begin the process and aims for drilling to be completed by mid-April 2021, as long as weather permits. The company anticipates that the drilling will provide a more detailed location of the mineralization demonstrated in the area.

With Nevada currently rated as the number one destination for the mining industry, companies like Blackrock Silver Corporation are set to take their Nevada portfolios to another level with a reassuring future of projects underway.

