New Board Book Series "Let's Celebrate!" Commemorates Life's Everyday Moments Through Interactive Stories and Books for Infants and Toddlers

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To combat the purposeless media content that today's young learners access, the latest "Let's Celebrate" board book series from MVP Kids, combines captivating entertainment with interactive activities.

Let's Celebrate - Interactive Board Books

The new series, recommended for toddlers ages 0-3, mirrors titles currently found in Chick-fil-A 3-and-under kids meal and includes titles that honor aspects of everyday life to be celebrated and admired with gratitude. Using sweet rhyming verse, toddlers will learn to celebrate interests such as playing, favorite foods, helping, music, and traveling. These children's interactive board books reinforce the practice of appreciation, finding joy in simple moments, and celebrating our environments and each other. Each book contains interactive features such as lift-the-flaps, finger tracing grooves, and opportunity to engage in tummy time with a mirror.

Each " Let's Celebrate! " title features the main characters of MVP Kids® catalog, sixteen MVP Kids characters that represent a wide range of ethnic and cultural diversities. "Our MVP Kids are uniquely designed so that readers can connect and interact with characters whom they identify with most," says Megan Johnson, Author and Writing Director for the media company. The "Let's Celebrate!" series expands upon our existing catalog to create a brand new avenue for interaction between readers and our MVP Kids." Stephanie Strouse, Creative Director & Illustrator adds, "No matter what age, regional location, or preferred activities, we want for children to be able to pick up one of our products and interact with MVP Kids in their own unique way."

MVP Kids, an Arizona-based children's media company has a mission to instill honorable character into young children through entertainment that is educational, and interactive products that reinforce healthy mentoring relationships. The company's existing catalog includes books and products for children ages 0-14, many of which are designed to be read simultaneously with beginner and experienced readers.

Beginning July 1, the new series is available for purchase on the MVP Kids website, www.mvpkids.com .

MVP Kids is a multi-media company with a mission to captivate kids of all ages with purposeful entertainment. Products support parents, caregivers, educators, coaches, and counselors to prepare kids to live responsible and meaningful lives.

