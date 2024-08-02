New Book About Buying and Selling Homes by Real Estate Expert Robert Henderson Shows Prospective Homebuyers "Foreclosure Secrets: What The Banks And States Don't Want You To Know"

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, comprehensive real estate investment book, "Foreclosure Secrets: What The Banks And The State Don't Want You To Know," is designed to empower potential homebuyers with valuable knowledge and insights into the intricate world of home ownership.

"By offering real-life solutions in today's market, readers can make more informed decisions for themselves and their families," said Robert Henderson, President of DAPA Funding. He is a real estate and financing expert, real estate and financing speaker, and real estate and financing coach.

"Our mission is to educate homeowners, both new and experienced, on how to avoid the stress and financial burden of facing foreclosure. Through our efforts, we aim to revitalize homeownership and empower individuals to maintain ownership of their homes. Our mission is to positively impact communities and economies worldwide by promoting sustainable homeownership," he said.

"As long as there is equity and property taxes are paid, you can do something," he said. "Remember: The mortgage lender doesn't care. The state doesn't care. We need to start doing the things the law allows."

He stressed that prospective homebuyers and homeowners need help to navigate this complicated process.

"It's important to act and seek assistance, whether it be through financial counseling, legal aid, or other support services. With determination and perseverance, it is possible to overcome the challenges of foreclosure and come out stronger on the other side," he said.

"Remember, you are not alone on this journey; help is available to guide you towards a brighter future. Stay strong, stay hopeful, and keep pushing forward. You have the power to overcome this obstacle and emerge victorious," he said. "Congratulations, You're on your way to protecting your family and your personal credit."

Topics include:

Navigating home ownership

The two types of foreclosure

What is a state foreclosure?

Will my bank work with me?

Things you can do while facing foreclosure

What is a forbearance?

What is a repayment plan?

What is a reinstatement loan?

Considerations for selling your home

What is a deed-in-lieu?

How can a person avoid foreclosure?

What the bank doesn't want you to know

What the state doesn't want you to know

The importance of paying property tax

About Robert Henderson

Robert Henderson is a born-again Christian with a successful career in media production. He has worked at Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN). He produced and directed his talk show titled "Is God Real" and numerous programs for Comcast and Adelphia Cable in the late eighties and into the nineties. In the early 2000s, Robert transitioned into buying and selling properties just before the market crashed.

