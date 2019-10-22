New Children's Book, "Poopshkin And Nobody's Candy" Available on Amazon for Halloween

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrantly illustrated children's book character, Poopshkin has debuted this Halloween with his first book, Poopshkin And Nobody's Candy. The story follows Poopshkin and his friends as they scale Santa Monica Mountain to save Halloween from a very scary evil Witch who has taken all of the candies except for one, a purple candy.

Released today, the Halloween book is visually spectacular with 36 pages and 846 words.

Poopshkin enjoys Coconut Water Poopshkin Takes a Nap

Link to Amazon: Poopshkin And Nobody's Candy

For more information please visit Poopshkin.com or Instagram @PoopshkinOfficial

Team Poopshkin:

Iraida Henderson emigrated from Russia where she was an Early Childhood Educator.

Kristina Nokes studied Film in St. Petersburg, Russia and worked on The Tiger (Sanai Pictures).

Rob Nokes worked on Bones (20th Century Fox Television) for all twelve seasons.



Poopshkin is a Trademark of Iraida Henderson, Kristina Nokes, and Rob Nokes.

All other Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

