New Franchising Store Owner "Elated to Represent Monkee's in Birkdale Village"

Monkee's of Lake Norman celebrates Grand Opening August 18 weekend.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim and Autry Dawsey announce the opening of their new store in Lake Norman after discussing opening a retail store for years.

Kim began her retail experience when she was 16, and despite pursuing other professions throughout her life, has always considered shopping for shoes and clothes a profession.

Monkee's of Lake Norman ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, August 18th

Kim previously worked as operations coordinator at CrossRoads church in Kannapolis, NC. Although she is sad to be leaving her career of many years, she is excited to open her own store and provide the quality of products and services that Monkee's boutiques offer.

Chelsea, Kim and Autry's daughter, previously worked at Monkee's of the Pines and has helped the new store with her retail knowledge. Kim, who had always loved shopping at Monkee's, said her daughter's experience working at Monkee's of the Pines helped influence their decision to inquire about opening a store.

The Dawseys are very outgoing and personable, and are ready to greet customers with open arms to find the right outfit for every occasion. They are excited to offer many brands such as Olivia James, Alden Adair, ASTR, Softwaves and Philippe Model.

The community is invited to enter a giveaway in the store where they can enter to win a $200 store gift card, shoes, a tote bag or Sheila Fajl earrings.

The store design consists of fun wallpaper with green and blue tones along with bright accents. Located in upscale Birkdale Village, the new store is in a great location near many shops and restaurants.

The store address is 16846 Birkdale Commons Parkway Building 3F, Suite D Huntersville, NC 28078 and will be open from 10am-7pm Monday through Sunday. Follow @monkeesoflakenorman on Instagram and check out https://monkeesoflakenorman.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Monkee's Franchising LLC