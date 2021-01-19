New Nd:YAG Doublets Eliminate Chromatic Aberration, and LT Series Lenses Achieve Autofocus for 1.1" Sensors

BARRINGTON, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO just released TECHSPEC® Nd:YAG Air-Spaced Achromatic Focusing Doublets, which achieve diffraction-limited performance at 1064nm, and TECHSPEC® LT Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses, which feature high-resolution, dynamic autofocus for 1.1" sensors.

TECHSPEC? Nd:YAG Air-Spaced Achromatic Focusing Doublets achieve diffraction limited performance at 1064nm.

TECHSPEC® Nd:YAG Air-Spaced Achromatic Focusing Doublets are designed for use with high power Nd:YAG laser systems to minimize spot sizes in such applications as laser welding and aluminum, steel, and plastics processing. These doublets are more economical than aspheres and provide superior achromatic performance than single lens elements designed for the same applications.

TECHSPEC® LT Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses feature integrated liquid lenses that provide a dynamic and fast electronic autofocus optimized for 1.1" sensors. The high-resolution f/2.8 optical design achieves up to 12 MegaPixels. These C-Mount lenses feature front filter threading for use with imaging filters. The TECHSPEC® LT Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses are ideal for high-speed machine vision applications where focusing at multiple distances is a necessity, such as quality inspection, rapid automation, and package sorting.

