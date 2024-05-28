New West KnifeWorks Collaborates with Chef Gator to Launch the Ultimate 10" Bowie Knife for Pitmasters

Engineered to Elevate Any Barbecue Experience this Summer Grilling Season

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New West KnifeWorks, in collaboration with Chef Gabriel 'Gator' Gilbeau — a full-time chef, part-time actor, and New York Times bestselling author — introduces the Yellowstone BBQ Knife, a 10" Bowie-style chef knife for grill masters and barbecue enthusiasts alike.

Yellowstone BBQ Knife

Inspired by the spirit of the American West and the rugged landscapes of Yellowstone, the Yellowstone BBQ Knife is more than just a blade – it's a statement piece. Proudly made in the USA, this knife embodies durability, elegance and exceptional cutting power. Key product specifications:

High Performance Blade

Fashioned from CPM S35VN particle-metallurgy super-steel, which is renowned for its impeccable balance of hardness and toughness. Ground from thick .150" stock, it withstands rigorous use, fortified by impressive stain resistance. Its clip point design pays homage to the iconic Bowie knife of the Old West, exuding nostalgia while ensuring a longer, flatter edge for precision slicing.

Premium Sheath

Created with the New West KnifeWorks MagnaKeep™ system, the knife can be quickly and effortlessly unsheathed while staying secure for carry. The Sam Browne button stud allows the knife to be easily tucked into a belt for wearing around camp.

Made to Last

Precision ground proprietary joints lock the stick tang in place and create a firm lock up between blade, brass guard and Desert Ironwood handle. The "museum fit" between the guard and the handle allows the Ironwood to expand and contract over time while maintaining a perfect fit and finish.

"At New West, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of knife design and craftsmanship," said Corey Milligan, Founder of New West KnifeWorks. "Partnering with Chef Gator allowed us to infuse this passion into the Yellowstone BBQ Knife, a knife that embodies the spirit of the American West and delivers unparalleled performance."

"I've been using New West knives for as long as I've been with Yellowstone, and having input on the design of this knife is unbelievable," says Chef "Gator". "Today, we cut steaks with it; tomorrow, I'll carve briskets, and yesterday, I made sushi with it. It's big, obnoxious, and light as a feather—perfect for any culinary task. It's very important to me to know who makes the tools I use and the items I buy."

The Yellowstone BBQ Knife is now available for purchase on the New West KnifeWorks website and retail stores for $575. To learn more, visit https://www.newwestknifeworks.com .

New West KnifeWorks

For over 27 years, New West KnifeWorks has been dedicated to crafting the finest knives in the world. Combining beautiful design with innovative materials, New West KnifeWorks' products are trusted by top chefs and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and with retail outlets in Park City, UT, Denver, CO, Big Sky, MT and St. Helena, CA, New West KnifeWorks is committed to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

Contact:

Ian Marini

[email protected]

SOURCE New West KnifeWorks