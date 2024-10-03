NICKELODEON LETS KIDS' VOICES BE HEARD THIS ELECTION SEASON WITH RETURN OF KIDS PICK THE PRESIDENT "KIDS' VOTE" POLL AND BRAND-NEW SPECIAL

NICK'S "KIDS' VOTE" LAUNCHES TODAY, WITH RESULTS REVEALED IN SPECIAL HOSTED BY NATE BURLESON AND HIS DAUGHTER MIA, DEBUTING MONDAY, OCT. 28, ON NICKELODEON PLATFORMS AND PARAMOUNT+

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon is letting kids' voices be heard this election season with the return of its Kids Pick the President "Kids' Vote" poll and a brand-new special debuting Monday, Oct. 28. Beginning today, kids can cast their vote for who they want to be the next president at kidspickthepresident.com. The results of the poll will be revealed during the half-hour special, hosted by Nate Burleson (CBS Mornings, NFL Slimetime, The NFL Today) and his 14-year-old daughter, Mia Burleson (NFL Slimetime). The Kids Pick the President "Kids' Vote" is an informal non-scientific poll, meant for entertainment purposes only.

The Kids Pick the President special will premiere Monday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT), on Nickelodeon and be available day and date on Paramount+, Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick.com and the Nickelodeon Pluto TV channels (Nick Pluto, 90's Kids TV, Totally Teen). The special will also be available the following day on Nick On Demand.

"The opportunity to host the Kids Pick the President special, alongside my daughter Mia, has opened up our whole family to conversations about the importance of standing up for what we believe in and the power of democracy," said Nate Burleson. "As parents of three, it has always been a priority for me and my wife Atoya to teach our kids that their voices matter--that they not only need to get involved, but stay involved with the issues and topics they care about."

"We believe kids of all ages deserve to be seen and heard, and we're proud of the role that our Kids Pick the President initiative has played in elevating their voices around important issues in their lives for the last nine election cycles," said Jean Margaret Smith, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Public Affairs. "Through the personal stories of the families featured in the Kids Pick the President special, we hope to empower kids to champion the causes they care about, and inspire them to impact change in their communities and beyond."

After kids cast their vote for who they want to be the next President of the United States at kidspickthepresident.com, they can download an "I Voted" badge, and learn more about the candidates and electoral process. To further support family conversations in the home, Nickelodeon has partnered with NAMLE (The National Association of Media Literacy Educators) on a guide to provide information and resources for parents around media literacy that will also be available on the site.

Told from a uniquely kid-led POV, the half-hour Kids Pick the President special will platform the issues young people care about most in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Kids from all sides of the political spectrum will share their personal stories and opinions on topics, including the economy, future of AI and technology, and health.

Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President is part of Our World, the brand’s global prosocial initiative to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency. Nickelodeon’s Our World is supported by a coalition of partners, including 4-H, Afterschool Alliance, Ashoka, The Aspen Institute, Association of Children’s Museums, ChangeX and Jack & Jill of America, Inc. Caregivers and kids can access resources and more information at www.nickourworld.com.

Kids Pick the President is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jana Blumenthal Vice President, Production. Luke Wahl and Ben Plumier serve as Executive Producers.

Over its 45-year history, Nickelodeon has built a legacy of addressing important social issues and galvanizing kids through thoughtful initiatives and programs. Whether encouraging kids to be agents of change through The Big Help and Together for Good; encouraging them to get active through the Let's Just Play grants program and Worldwide Day of Play; educating kids about the electoral process and its significance through Kids Pick the President; showcasing tangible steps kids can take to help the environment through The Big Green Help; celebrating kids and teens who are going above and beyond to help others through the Nickelodeon HALO Awards; or preparing preschoolers for Kindergarten through Beyond the Backpack, Nickelodeon has inspired millions of kids across the globe to take action to improve their communities, their lives and the world around them.

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

