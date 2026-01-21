Northwestern Mutual tops industry in Financial Soundness, Quality of Products and Services, Long-Term Investment Value and more on FORTUNE's latest list of the "World's Most Admired" Companies

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced its continued distinction as one of FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies." This annual ranking recognizes the leading organizations across a variety of sectors, and key factors that distinguish them in the marketplace. This year, Northwestern Mutual led its peers in the following categories: Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-term Investment Value, and Quality of Products/Service. The company also earned high marks for its excellence in People Management.

For more than two decades, FORTUNE has conducted surveys with top executives, board members, and financial analysts worldwide, evaluating companies in more than 50 industries. This annual review results in the identification of companies with exemplary reputations and business performance, with only the best landing on the publication's World's Most Admired list.

"It's an honor to be recognized by our clients and our peers as the industry leader in product quality, long-term value, and financial strength," said Tim Gerend, Northwestern Mutual's chairman, president, and CEO. "This achievement is a testament to our trusted advisors, their dedicated teammates, and every employee here at Northwestern Mutual who works tirelessly to secure and strengthen the financial futures of Americans and their loved ones."

In addition to the prestigious recognition from FORTUNE, Northwestern Mutual consistently drew acclaim for its brand strength and business performance over the past year. Several of those noteworthy achievements include:

Awarded elite financial strength designations from all four major ratings agencies: Fitch Ratings, Moody's Ratings, S&P Global Ratings, and AM Best Company.

Named the #1 life insurance provider in Investor's Business Daily 's annual "Most Trusted Financial Companies" ranking.

's annual "Most Trusted Financial Companies" ranking. Secured a company-record 763 honorees on Forbes' Top Financial Security Professionals & Best-in-State lists.

lists. Recognized as one of the nation's leading independent broker-dealers by Financial Advisor Magazine.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assets1 being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, and $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual