Nycole Freer Announces Publishing of First Book "Haisley's Birthday Money"

Certified Financial Planner and Founder of Eden Financial, Nycole Freer, reveals inaugural children's book launch on April 4th, 2023 honoring International Children's Book Day

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching her financial planning firm in January 2023, Nycole Freer is continuing her entrepreneurial path with the launch of her first book. "Haisley's Birthday Money" was named after Freer's daughter who was in the inspiration for the book which spotlights the importance of early financial literacy development. The charming tale takes beginning readers on a journey to learn how one special little girl handles her birthday money.

"As an emerging young adult, I realized how important financial literacy was in order to achieve financial freedom. I took this lesson and decided after my daughter Haisley was born that I would create the book I wish I had in my story time book shelf as a little girl." says Freer.

Written in collaboration with her mother, Toni Anne Villegas, with illustrations by Seema Haider, "Haisley's Birthday Money" is available for pre-order HERE on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Readers' Favorite was given exclusive early access to the book with advance copy readers giving it five star reviews.

"Haisley's Birthday Money can help parents give their children a strong foundation they can build on as adults and set them on a path toward a successful life early on. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED." – Maria Victoria Beltra

About Eden Financial:

Led by Nycole Freer, CFP®, Eden Financial offers financial planning strategies in the following areas: college planning, investment planning, retirement planning, life planning, tax planning, debt planning, insurance planning, income planning, social security planning, savings planning, charitable planning, succession planning, estate planning, and legacy planning. Additionally, Eden Financial is committed to their education-first philosophy, serving clients through coaching and consulting to help them gain a focused understanding of the psychology of financial planning. Thus, allowing the advisory team to help clientele at all stages to comprehend cash flow management, financing strategies and debt management techniques, as well as how to understand financial statements.

Disclaimer: Eden Financial is a registered investment adviser with the State of California. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

