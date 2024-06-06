NYX Professional Makeup Celebrates "Family Can't Be Framed" Campaign at LA Pride

World-renowned beauty brand continues to advocate for LGBTQIA+ community by highlighting chosen families

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup today announced the launch of the "Family Can't Be Framed" Pride campaign. Based on an insight from a GLAD study, which found that nearly 40% of queer adults have faced rejection from birth families, the brand chose to highlight groups of LGBTQIA+ individuals who have banded together to form chosen families.

This year's Pride campaign welcomes three chosen families including:

NYX Professional Makeup is tapping into its core brand values of inclusivity, authenticity, and diversity by teaming up with members of the House of Avalon collective for its 2024 ‘Family Can’t Be Framed’ Pride campaign.

Members of the House of Avalon collective, which is a group of drag queens, stylists, and creatives, including ' RuPaul's' Drag Race' winner Symone and finalist Gigi Goode , celebrity stylist Marko Monroe , co-founder Hunter Crenshaw , makeup artist Riley Holden , drag queen Grant Vanderbilt , and social media personality Caleb Feeney

winner Symone and finalist , celebrity stylist , co-founder , makeup artist , drag queen , and social media personality Professional football cheerleaders Napoleon Jinnies, Jose Capetillo, and Eswinn Diaz

LA LGBT Center members; Jack Alghannam, Mark Chavez , Heather Torres, Roblez, Daniella David and Rhanyon Orosco

"To us, family isn't always defined as the people who are related to you," said Marko Monroe, House of Avalon member. "Family is, most importantly, the people in your life who are honest, unconditionally loving, and will be there for you no matter what."

NYX Professional Makeup will celebrate this year's campaign by taking part in LA Pride in the Park with an interactive, immersive brand experience; a colorful, vibrant house party celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and culture will be open to consumers on June 8th from 1-8PM featuring family portrait opportunities, dancing, colorful confetti celebrations, and product giveaways. The brand will also participate in the massive LA Pride parade on June 9th.

A longtime partner of the LA LGBT Center, NYX Professional Makeup continues to provide educational resources for consumers with their 'Proud Allies for All' program, a year-round initiative to celebrate love, support, and equality by cultivating global alliances with LGBTQIA+. NYX Professional Makeup's ally education quiz has been a key tool in providing education to audiences, and can be accessed at https://www.nyxcosmetics.com/pride-quiz.html.

NYX Professional Makeup is a proud supporter and ally of LGBTQIA+ initiatives, donating more than $750,000 in contributions to global charities over the years including to the LA LGBT Center.

"We are proud to highlight chosen families in celebration of our 'Family Can't Be Framed' Pride campaign this year, and continue our always-on brand commitment behind Proud Allies for All," said Andrea Muguerza, VP of Marketing at NYX Professional Makeup. "We want to emphasize the importance of inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community, and their chosen families as an essential support system."

To learn more about 'Families Can't Be Framed' and the brand's year-long Proud Allies for All initiative, visit nyxcosmetics.com/pride.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. We are an unstoppable force in the fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a better world; a world in which LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Learn more at lalgbtcenter.org.

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup