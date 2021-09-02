OMD To Release Three International Hit Singles On 12" Vinyl From Third Studio Album Architecture & Morality (1981) Out October 15TH On UME

Released in 1981, Architecture & Morality was OMD's third genre-defying studio album. Its iconic use of the Mellotron and choral samples resulted in international critical acclaim and has sold over four million copies worldwide. The three singles from the album, " Souvenir ," " Joan Of Arc," and " Maid Of Orleans," all reached the top 5 in the UK singles chart and sold a total of eight million copies combined. It was an album that further solidified OMD as the Kings of the synth-pop world.

"The success of Architecture and Morality took us all by surprise," Andy McCluskey commented. "Once again, we had followed our raison d'être of changing musical style, but we seemed to have really hit upon a sound that resonated with a wide audience. The three singles' Souvenir', 'Joan of Arc,' and 'Maid of Orleans' all went top five in the UK. To this day, they remain the "Holy Trinity" in the middle of our live stage performances, and the audience reaction is always rapturous."

Now, for the first time, the band will release the hits as three 12" singles on 45 rpm colored vinyl. The vinyl contains a triple gatefold sleeve, silver-board & emboss detail, and a download card and is available to pre-order now from HERE.

OMD will also embark on a UK arena tour in November, which will see the band perform songs from Architecture & Morality, plus many more from their legendary back catalog. The tour will stop off at London's Eventim Apollo, and two hometown shows at the Liverpool Empire and Olympia.

Strap in and prepare for nothing but the best from a band who are unquestionably still at the very top of their game.

Tracklisting:

Single 1: Souvenir (Side A)

Souvenir

Motion & Heart (Amazon Version)

Sacred Heart

Single 1: Souvenir (Side B)

Souvenir (Demo)

Choir Song (Rough Mix)

Motion & Heart (Live at Drury Lane, 1981)

Single 2: Joan Of Arc (Side A)

Joan Of Arc

The Romance Of The Telescope (Unfinished)

Joan Of Arc (Live at Drury Lane, 1981)

Single 2: Joan Of Arc (Side B)

Joan Of Arc (Rough Mix)

New Song (Georgia Demo)

She's Leaving (Demo)

Single 3: Maid Of Orleans (Side A)

Maid of Orleans (The Waltz Joan of Arc)

Navigation

Sealand (Demo)

Single 3: Maid Of Orleans (Side B)

Submarines

Maid of Orleans (Demo)

Joan Of Arc (Maid of Orleans) (Live at Drury Lane, 1981)

The band will play the following UK arena headline shows in November 2021:



2021 UK Headline Tour Dates

November

Mon 1st GLASGOW, O2 Academy Tue 2nd EDINBURGH, Usher Hall Wed 3rd GATESHEAD, Sage Fri 5th HULL Bonus Arena Sat 6th LEEDS, First Direct Arena Sun 7th CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange Tue 9th LEICESTER, DeMontfort Hall Wed 10th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena Fri 12th BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena Sat 13th LONDON, Eventim Apollo Sun 14th BOURNEMOUTH, BIC Tue 16th BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre Wed 17th OXFORD, New Theatre Fri 19th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo Sat 20th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo Sun 21st LIVERPOOL, Empire Tue 23rd LIVERPOOL, Eventim Olympia



www.omd.uk.com





