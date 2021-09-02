OMD To Release Three International Hit Singles On 12" Vinyl From Third Studio Album Architecture & Morality (1981) Out October 15TH On UME
Architecture and More UK Arena Tour - November 2021
Sep 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have announced that they will release "Souvenir," "Joan Of Arc," and "Maid Of Orleans," the international hit singles from their 1981 album, Architecture and Morality, on 12" vinyl on October 15th on UMe. The announcement follows their incredible "You Me & OMD" Livestream at London's Indigo at The O2.
Released in 1981, Architecture & Morality was OMD's third genre-defying studio album. Its iconic use of the Mellotron and choral samples resulted in international critical acclaim and has sold over four million copies worldwide. The three singles from the album, "Souvenir," "Joan Of Arc," and "Maid Of Orleans," all reached the top 5 in the UK singles chart and sold a total of eight million copies combined. It was an album that further solidified OMD as the Kings of the synth-pop world.
"The success of Architecture and Morality took us all by surprise," Andy McCluskey commented. "Once again, we had followed our raison d'être of changing musical style, but we seemed to have really hit upon a sound that resonated with a wide audience. The three singles' Souvenir', 'Joan of Arc,' and 'Maid of Orleans' all went top five in the UK. To this day, they remain the "Holy Trinity" in the middle of our live stage performances, and the audience reaction is always rapturous."
Now, for the first time, the band will release the hits as three 12" singles on 45 rpm colored vinyl. The vinyl contains a triple gatefold sleeve, silver-board & emboss detail, and a download card and is available to pre-order now from HERE.
OMD will also embark on a UK arena tour in November, which will see the band perform songs from Architecture & Morality, plus many more from their legendary back catalog. The tour will stop off at London's Eventim Apollo, and two hometown shows at the Liverpool Empire and Olympia. Tickets On Sale Here
Strap in and prepare for nothing but the best from a band who are unquestionably still at the very top of their game.
Tracklisting:
Single 1: Souvenir (Side A)
Souvenir
Motion & Heart (Amazon Version)
Sacred Heart
Single 1: Souvenir (Side B)
Souvenir (Demo)
Choir Song (Rough Mix)
Motion & Heart (Live at Drury Lane, 1981)
Single 2: Joan Of Arc (Side A)
Joan Of Arc
The Romance Of The Telescope (Unfinished)
Joan Of Arc (Live at Drury Lane, 1981)
Single 2: Joan Of Arc (Side B)
Joan Of Arc (Rough Mix)
New Song (Georgia Demo)
She's Leaving (Demo)
Single 3: Maid Of Orleans (Side A)
Maid of Orleans (The Waltz Joan of Arc)
Navigation
Sealand (Demo)
Single 3: Maid Of Orleans (Side B)
Submarines
Maid of Orleans (Demo)
Joan Of Arc (Maid of Orleans) (Live at Drury Lane, 1981)
The band will play the following UK arena headline shows in November 2021:
2021 UK Headline Tour Dates
November
|
Mon 1st
|
GLASGOW, O2 Academy
|
Tue 2nd
|
EDINBURGH, Usher Hall
|
Wed 3rd
|
GATESHEAD, Sage
|
Fri 5th
|
HULL Bonus Arena
|
Sat 6th
|
LEEDS, First Direct Arena
|
Sun 7th
|
CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange
|
Tue 9th
|
LEICESTER, DeMontfort Hall
|
Wed 10th
|
CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena
|
Fri 12th
|
BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena
|
Sat 13th
|
LONDON, Eventim Apollo
|
Sun 14th
|
BOURNEMOUTH, BIC
|
Tue 16th
|
BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre
|
Wed 17th
|
OXFORD, New Theatre
|
Fri 19th
|
MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo
|
Sat 20th
|
MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo
|
Sun 21st
|
LIVERPOOL, Empire
|
Tue 23rd
|
LIVERPOOL, Eventim Olympia
Tickets On Sale Here
www.omd.uk.com
