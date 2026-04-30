OneUnited Bank Introduces "Who's Your Ma Honey? Show" to Transform Undeserved Shame Into Empowerment

Groundbreaking "Live from the Hive" podcast launches Thursday, May 7, 2026

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday May 7, 2026, OneUnited Bank will launch Who's Your Ma Honey?, a bold and emotionally rich new show focused on helping guests explore their undeserved shame to reclaim the true source of their superpower. The 10-episode series premieres on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and wherever podcasts are available.

Who's Your Ma Honey? Show co-hosts Teri Williams & Suzan McDowell Who's Your Ma Honey? Show premieres May 7th, 2026 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify & Audible

Who's Your Ma Honey? uncovers the hidden presence of undeserved shame - the mix of unjustified guilt and unwarranted stigma - to help guests reclaim the source of their ultimate superpower - the resilience that led to their success. OneUnited Bank has long recognized that undeserved shame is the silent barrier that impedes personal growth and financial empowerment. The show transforms that silence into guidance for liberation, showcasing stories that inspire listeners to reach their full potential.

Hosted by Teri Williams, President & Owner of OneUnited Bank — an award-winning Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), and Suzan McDowell, President & CEO of Circle of One Marketing, an award-winning Miami based agency - the show invites guests to courageously unveil their most intimate experiences, only to discover that those very experiences are the wellspring of their greatest strengths - their superpower - often the exact skills needed for entrepreneurship or leadership.

View the Who's Your Ma Honey trailer HERE

The Story Behind Ma Honey

The podcast's name and its central philosophy are rooted in Teri Williams' own journey. From Indiantown, Florida, Teri received a full scholarship to Brown University. As she experienced the cultural transition from a small southern town to the Ivy League, she felt undeserved shame about her origins in Indiantown — so much so that she buried the memory of the woman who shaped her most: her great-grandmother, Ma Honey.

Ma Honey (Annie Coachman) owned a penny candy store, juke joint, BBQ pit and rental property. Teri tagged along as she collected rent and worked in the candy store. Ma Honey was a businesswoman and entrepreneur in the segregated South long before those terms were ever coined. Yet for years, Teri's memory of their formative relationship faded under the weight of the shame of her small-town roots.

"For years, I lost the memory of my great-grandmother and the impact she had on my life. My memory loss was rooted in shame." says Williams. "We all have a Ma Honey; someone or something we've been undeservedly ashamed of — that is actually the source of everything we've become. This show is about finding that truth, sometimes uncovering it in real time"

OneUnited Bank recognizes the impact of underserved shame on community development. Reclaiming 'Ma Honey' moments can heal old wounds and unlock the economic resilience and entrepreneurial spirit necessary to build generational wealth. The "Live from the Hive" experience represents a safe, collective space where the community can drop the weight of the past to focus on a more prosperous future.

Season One

The inaugural season of Who's Your Ma Honey? features an extraordinary lineup of leaders, advocates, and change-makers who join Williams and McDowell to share their own stories of undeserved shame transformed into superpower. Season One guests include:

About the Hosts

Teri Williams is President and COO of OneUnited Bank, an award winning CDFI and the largest Black-owned bank in the United States. A graduate of Brown University and Harvard Business School, she is a nationally recognized leader in community banking, economic empowerment, and financial literacy.

Suzan McDowell is President of Circle of One Marketing; a firm celebrated for purpose-driven campaigns and multicultural brand strategy. A unique and respected voice in marketing and entrepreneurship, McDowell brings a rare combination of creative insight and empathy to the show.

More information about the "Who's Your Ma Honey? Show visit www.oneunited.com/honey

MA HONEY PRESS KIT HERE | Media interviews available upon request

MEDIA CONTACT

Natasha Sweeting

954-260-1958

[email protected]

SOURCE OneUnited Bank