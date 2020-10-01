Optoma Expands Award-Winning QUAD Series with Groundbreaking 163" All-In-One QUAD Direct View LED Display

The groundbreaking all-in-one LED display comes pre-calibrated out of the box, removing the hassle of managing software and various associated files, while ensuring the image is optimized for immediate use - whether in a corporate lobby or boardroom, house of worship, retail, hospitality environment, or for digital signage.

The full HD 1080p FHDQ163 display features an ultra slim detachable bezel, allowing integrators to easily combine multiple displays and create large scale installations. With a 1.9mm pixel pitch and 4K UHD input compatibility, the display produces stunning images with richer colors and an incredible high contrast due to the unique QUAD LED technology. The display also boasts a unique 4-in-1 Surface Mount Diode (SMD) layout, allowing for a smoother screen surface and a 170-degree wide-viewing angle for comfortable viewing from any point in the room.

Optoma QUADZilla FHDQ163 features:

Full HD 1080p 163" LED Display

Brightness: 600 cd/m2 (calibrated)

Seamless three-step installation process with single power cable

High contrast with a unique 4-in-1 LED SMD layout and 170-degree wide-viewing angle

Industry-leading, built-in Calibre technology HQUltra 4K scaler switcher with wide range of connectivity and control options, including HDMI, 3G-SDI, HDBaseT, LAN USB and RS232

Optoma TapCast Pro and Fusion Connect apps enable wireless control and simultaneous image, document and screen sharing from up to four devices

Featuring industry-leading, built-in Calibre HQUltra 4K image processing technology, the 163" QUAD LED display delivers lightning-fast image switching and scaling to provide best-in-class picture quality with low latency video processing. Optimized for seamless collaboration, the display wirelessly connects up to four devices for simultaneous images, document and screen sharing via the Optoma TapCast Pro app, and users can wirelessly upload content and control the display via the Fusion Connect app. In addition, the On Screen Display provides easy access to display settings and functions for simple control directly with the included remote. The display also features an ECO friendly <0.5W standby mode, minimizing power consumption and saving on energy costs.

"Our award-winning QUAD LED series provides effective display solutions for our customers looking to address the distinct installation needs for a variety of environments, including settings with high ambient lighting," said Brian Soto, Director of Product Management, Optoma Technology, Inc. "We are excited to expand the QUAD LED series with the all-in-one, single power cable FHDQ163 LED display, which mimics the same simplicity of a TV but at a larger scale and with stunning image quality, giving our customers a full variety of Optoma solutions that provide them with the best value for their investment."

Optoma's FHDQ163 QUAD LED, launched earlier in Europe, won an ISE 2020 Installation Best of Show Award at ISE in Amsterdam.

For more information, please visit: https://www.optoma.com/us/product/fhdq163/

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch Interactive Flat Panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

