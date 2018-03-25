Panopto to Apple: "Let us live stream Tuesday's event"

"Live blogs are nice, but nothing comes close to video for reproducing the live event experience," said Sean Gorman, Chief Operating Officer of Panopto. "Apple's change of venue from its state-of-the-art Cupertino facilities to a Chicago high school shouldn't prevent the company from live streaming. With Panopto, Apple could produce a professional, reliable broadcast that reaches a virtually unlimited audience online, all using commodity AV hardware."

Panopto's video platform provides businesses and universities with an easier, more cost-effective way to broadcast and record corporate events. Panopto enables users to live stream to any desktop or mobile web browser without the need for specialized software. And Panopto's cloud infrastructure and content delivery networks (CDNs) ensure that online attendees have a great viewing experience, regardless of where they're located and whether they number in the tens or tens of thousands.

Leading businesses like Mizuno, academic institutions like the University of Arizona, and hundreds of other organizations around the world rely on Panopto for live streaming internal and public events, including corporate town halls, campus community events, organizational announcements, and more.

"Tuesday's event will be Apple's first education-focused event since 2012," noted Gorman. "As a leader in enterprise video and a company with deep roots in education, we'd love to assist in streaming to the broadest audience possible."

