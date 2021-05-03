PDKN Restaurant Group Launches "Bo's BBQ" a Culinary Pop-Up Experience, and it's Fire

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching May 2021, just in time for National BBQ Month, Bokamper's Miramar will be home to Kim Bokamper's debut culinary pop-up experience, Bo's BBQ ! Inspired by Kim Bokamper's love for BBQ, the PDKN team is moving in two 15-ton smokers and turning their waterway seating into "Bo's Back Porch," creating an immersive dining experience for families and friends.



"The thing I love most about BBQ, is that it brings people together and creates wonderful memories," says Kim Bokamper. "I remember the first time I went to a BBQ joint and how much I loved every bite... I also remember things like enjoying my first pulled pork sandwich, always choosing the burnt ends, and trying all of the different sauces. I still cherish those memories and I want our community to have the opportunity to make their own memories with family and friends."



Along with extended late-night hours, and fun decor surprises, Bo's BBQ will add a full spread of "Bo's BBQ Favorites" to their already award-winning food items. Bo's favorites include fresh prime cut brisket, baby-back & spare-ribs, pulled pork, chicken, and custom sausage, all lovingly coated with Bo's Signature Rub and cooked low & slow in "Bo's Smoker" for up to 14 hours. And of course, no BBQ feast would be complete without Bo's homemade BBQ sauce.



The menu is not the only thing Bo has in store to delight his guests. Their waterfront cocktail bar (now open Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m) will offer delicious new Southern-themed cocktails including "Steer That Stag," "Not Your Mama's Apple Juice," and "Man, Go For That Tequila!" A DJ will keep the crowd moving on these fun Summer nights, and of course, Bokamper's will always be "The Best Game in Town" for all of your sports viewing needs.

Bo's BBQ Hours of Operation:

Monday - Thursday: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Happy Hour: Monday - Friday 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

About Bo's BBQ

For additional information, menu, and hours please call 754-400-8558, email [email protected] , or visit http://www.bosbbq.com/.

MEDIA LINK: https://bit.ly/3tXtW2J

