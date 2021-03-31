Pensacola Real Estate Expert Shane Willis Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary of the Show: "How's The Market Pensacola"

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pensacola Real Estate Expert Shane Willis celebrated 2 years of hosting his show "How's The Market Pensacola". This makes Shane the only Real Estate Broker in the Pensacola Florida area to receive this honor.

"I have been blown away with the response from the show," said Shane Willis.

How is The Real Estate Market Pensacola 2nd Year Anniversary Pensacola Real Estate Expert and RE/MAX Hall of Fame Member Shane Willis

"My team and I have always focused on helping as many of our clients as possible.

"In this difficult market that can be challenging for both the buyers and sellers. The drastically low inventory brings a unique set of challenges to each participant of the transaction," he said.

When asked about the show's success Shane stated, "I kind of chuckle when people come up to me and point a finger stating "Let's Go" (Which is a gesture Shane does every episode) I really didn't realize I did that every show, but it seems to have caught on."

He went on to state, "Of course I liked things like the most interesting man in the world, Jonathan Goldsmith, coming on and congratulating us for the show, but this was really built to help educate home sellers and buyers here in the Pensacola area.

"If I can help them make a better decision for themselves I consider the show a success." In the 2nd anniversary show Shane went on to introduce a new Certified Pre-Owned Home program to his listeners.

ABOUT SHANE WILLIS

Shane Willis has been helping homeowners and real estate investors for over 27 years. A Florida resident and homeowner, as well as an income property owner and manager, Shane understands the challenges his clients face when making important real estate decisions. Shane blends his marketing savvy and education with his real estate and financial knowledge to help you maximize the investment potential of your home or other real estate. Shane is the Florida Broker for RE/MAX White Sands Inc.

A recognized expert in his field, Shane Willis is frequently called on to teach conferences for agents and investors. Shane is a Best-Selling author and a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame

