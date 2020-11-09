People of All Beliefs Come Together for "HolyTV's Faith United," a Virtual Event for Hope and Unity on Dec. 15

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HolyTV ( HolyTV.co ), a global online platform for spiritual connection, announced its first interfaith celebration, "HolyTV's Faith United," to be held Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. EST on Facebook Live. Following the most contentious election in U.S. history, HolyTV's Faith United aims to break down barriers and bring together people of all religious faiths and spiritual beliefs.

"This is a difficult time for many of us as we deal with complex emotions," said Mona Bijoor, founder and CEO of HolyTV. "In addition to multiple religious faiths celebrating significant faith-based holidays during a pandemic, we're in the midst of a political landscape that's created intense division among us. This exciting event will promote hope and healing, no matter your beliefs."

HolyTV's Faith United will take place for one hour and will be free for all to join on HolyTV's Facebook Live channel . The event will feature faith leaders and guests from a variety of religious and spiritual institutions, as well as "The HolyTV 25"-- a carefully selected group of 25 influencers, leaders and notables whose spiritual efforts have made a significant cultural impact in 2020.

Soon to be announced, the honorees will represent a variety of faith backgrounds, including Judaism, Christianity, Islam and the practices of meditation and astrology. A select few honorees will be awarded special recognition during the event.

The proceedings will serve as an uplifting introduction to HolyTV ( HolyTV.co ), a new kind of online community that allows religious and spiritual individuals from all backgrounds and beliefs to stay connected, especially in a time when so many of us are forced apart. It's also a hub for faith leaders and institutions to join a network, upload content, gain followers, and raise donations for support.

"At HolyTV, we have one belief: that spiritual needs aren't one-size-fits-all," Bijoor said. "Everyone needs to remain spiritually grounded in their own way, and we feel people should discover spirituality on their own terms. We look forward to reinforcing this message during HolyTV's Faith United event, and we're excited to see how our guests can inspire each other."

ABOUT HolyTV ( HolyTV.co )

HolyTV ( HolyTV.co ) is a global online community that connects people with faith and spirituality through its inspiring content. Founded by entrepreneur Mona Bijoor, who serves as its CEO, HolyTV is run by a multi-denominational team of creative and spiritual individuals who have been building community-based platforms for more than a decade. HolyTV believes in the importance of local places of worship and chosen spiritual groups, and is creating a platform to keep religious and spiritual communities together—and helping them to raise funds and support.

ABOUT MONA BIJOOR

Mona Bijoor is a seasoned entrepreneur with a longstanding history of creating profitable marketplace businesses. For nearly a decade, she served as the founder and CEO of JOOR, a leading wholesale platform for brands and retailers, and a company that made Bijoor an executive to watch, specifically in the fashion retail space. She is also the author of the bestselling book Startups and Downs: The Secrets of Resilient Entrepreneurs. In addition to being the founder and CEO of HolyTV, she currently serves as a partner with Kings Circle Capital, an investment firm with holdings in real estate, franchises, start-ups and online businesses.

