Perdue Farms Named To Forbes' "America's Best-In-State Employers 2020" List

"As a company that is celebrating 100 years in business this year, this recognition from Forbes is a reflection of our decades- long commitment to ensuring we provide a safe and inclusive work culture that allows our associates to be successful," said CEO Randy Day. "As evidenced by our ongoing efforts to support and protect our associates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to putting them first as they continue to serve as frontline heroes in America's food supply chain."

The survey included companies from 25 different industry sectors. The 307 companies ranked among the top employers were awarded as "America's Best-in State Employers 2020."

Using a vast sample of the U.S. workforce, employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Forbes also asked participants to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Additionally, employees were asked questions about work related topics including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer. To view the Forbes' list, click here.

This is the third associate focused recognition for Perdue Farms this month. Most recently, the Company received the Silver Stevie® Award for Most Valuable Employer for its response to COVID-19, which honors the contributions of HR individuals, teams, and entire organizations that have worked valiantly over the past months to keep employees safe, healthy, employed, paid and informed. Additionally, eighteen Perdue Farms facilities earned Joint Industry Safety and Health Council awards for consistently implementing innovative and effective workplace safety health processes and systems, making the Company a leader in workplace safety in the poultry industry. In January, the Company was recognized by Forbes as a "Best Employer for Diversity" for the second year in a row.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., and the company is the leader in organic chicken in the U.S., and Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company. Now in our centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey and pork, and in USDA-certified organic chicken. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

