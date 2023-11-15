Pet Releaf Announces "Your Pet's Black Friday" - A Day of Exclusive Deals for Dogs and Cats

News provided by

Pet Releaf

15 Nov, 2023, 12:41 ET

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the original and leading provider of CBD products for pets, is excited to introduce a new holiday shopping tradition: Your Pet's Black Friday. This exciting event is designed to celebrate our four-legged companions and offer pet parents unbeatable deals before the frenzy of traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The 3-day event will happen the weekend before Black Friday on petreleaf.com, and Pet Releaf is encouraging their retail partners to participate as well.

Continue Reading
Your Pet's Black Friday, November 17-19, is set to become an annual tradition for Pet Releaf.
Your Pet's Black Friday, November 17-19, is set to become an annual tradition for Pet Releaf.

Your Pet's Black Friday Details:

Dates: November 17th to November 19th

Deals: Use the code PETBLACKFRIDAY on petreleaf.com to get 20% off sitewide. Plus, for orders over $75, customers will receive a free bag of mystery Edibites, the perfect holiday surprise!

Pet Releaf recognizes that our pets deserve a special place on the holiday shopping list. Your Pet's Black Friday is a unique opportunity for pet parents to stock up on their dog's and cat's favorite products before all the human brands take over their inbox!

"We are thrilled to introduce pet parents to a dedicated weekend just for shopping for their pets!" said Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings. "Since your dog or cat probably doesn't have an email address or computer, we're asking you to mark your calendar for 11/17 where you can expect our best discounts of the year."

The event is not just about great deals; it's a chance for pet parents to prepare their pets for a stressful holiday season. From large family gatherings to hectic travel days, most pets can benefit from the calming support Pet Releaf brings.

Your Pet's Black Friday is set to become an annual tradition for Pet Releaf.

For more information and to participate in Your Pet's Black Friday, visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

Media Contact
Miranda Carney
[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Releaf

Also from this source

Pet Releaf Announces New Retailer Resources, Including Pet Releaf University and Dedicated Support Specialists

Pet Releaf Announces New Retailer Resources, Including Pet Releaf University and Dedicated Support Specialists

Pet Releaf, the original and #1 selling provider of pet CBD, is excited to announce the launch of new retailer resources designed to support and...
Pet Releaf's Rescue Releaf Program Makes a Big Impact: Donates Over $10,000 in Products to Maui

Pet Releaf's Rescue Releaf Program Makes a Big Impact: Donates Over $10,000 in Products to Maui

Pet Releaf, a leading provider of all-natural CBD pet products, is proud to announce the success of its Rescue Releaf Program, which has recently...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.