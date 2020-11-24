Pete Davidson & Maude Apatow Join Ed Asner in "It's A Wonderful Life" Star-Studded Virtual Table Read & Gala Benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pete Davidson, featured star of Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island and The Dirt, and Maude Apatow, actress in Euphoria, Hollywood and The King of Staten Island, join Ed Asner and a star-studded team of actors – including Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon - for a one-night-only live virtual celebrity table read of the 1946 holiday classic "It's A Wonderful Life" on Sunday, December 13, 2020, 5:00 PM (PT), 7:00 PM (CT) and 8:00 PM (ET). Proceeds of this special holiday event will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, dedicated to promoting mental health and enrichment programs to special needs children and their families. Tickets available at: edasnerfamilycenter.org.

"We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in "It's a Wonderful Life" with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair. Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home, while helping to raise money for The Ed Asner Family Center. It will be a very meaningful night!" said Matthew Asner, Co-Founder/President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center.

The re-imagined virtual annual gala will also honor Jeffrey Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television. Emmy®-winning producer Norman Lear will present the accolade to Frost, a champion of an inclusive Hollywood and ardent supporter of individuals with special needs. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, the table read will be directed by Victor Nelli.

"Autism and special needs touches all of us personally," adds Navah Paskowitz-Asner, Co-Founder. "By gifting tickets to the table read, people are giving their friends and family that unique, once in a lifetime gift that everyone is searching for…an experience they can share together that will be unforgettable while helping scores of families living with special needs."

The "It's a Wonderful Life" Gala tickets to the table read and/or special commemorative gift boxes with holiday surprises are perfect presents for friends and family, given in the holiday spirit. Guests will also enjoy a unique silent auction providing additional holiday gift opportunities including commemorative film items, gift baskets, trips, sports opportunities and presents for loved ones.

The Ed Asner Family Center was created and founded by Matthew Asner and Navah Paskowitz-Asner. Longtime advocates for those with special needs and on the autism spectrum, the Asners personally understand the challenges that differently "abled" families face, and have transformed the healing power of a creative, loving environment into the new The Ed Asner Family Center. All proceeds will benefit the center's programs including virtual and in-person camps, arts, and vocational enrichments for special needs individuals and their families, as well as in-person and telehealth counseling and support groups.

FOR TICKETS :

ONE TICKET: Purchase a ticket for $50 (for one household.)

HOLIDAY PACK: 5 Tickets for $200. (Includes separate codes to gift to your family and friends.)

HOLIDAY GIFTS: Order commemorative film gifts for your holiday list of loved ones. Each box will support classes for a child with autism or special needs.

FOR SPONSORSHIP & EVENT INFORMATION , VISIT: edasnerfamilycenter.org/itsawonderfullife/

ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:

In the United States, a total of 12.8 percent of children under age 18, or about 9.4 million children, are estimated to have special health care needs.

The Ed Asner Family Center is a non-profit founded by Navah and Matt Asner, whose mission is to help those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all facets of life. The Center not only caters to the needs of the special individual, but aims to embrace the complete family, helping them meet the challenges they face with grace and support, as well as providing the tools to promote confidence, dignity and pride. Enrichment offered includes art, yoga, music and career advancement programs, counseling and mindfulness classes.

