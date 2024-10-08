The Health System Was Also Named Top Children's Hospital in Arizona

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Phoenix Children's among the nation's "Best Children's Hospitals." The health system was once again named the No. 1 children's hospital in Arizona and third in the Southwest region. Phoenix Children's is the only children's hospital in Arizona ever to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

Phoenix Children’s Named a “Best Children’s Hospital” by U.S. News & World Report for 14th Year in a Row

"Our mission to advance hope, healing and the best healthcare is at the heart of everything we do at Phoenix Children's," said Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO, Phoenix Children's. "As we continue to open new sites of service, expand our clinical ranks with world-renowned providers and invest heavily in life-changing research, these rankings underscore our commitment to providing the remarkable care families have come to expect from us."

New this year is a national ranking for pediatric and adolescent behavioral health.

"Receiving an inaugural national ranking in this area is a testament to Phoenix Children's tireless efforts to integrate behavioral health throughout the continuum of care at our 50+ sites of service in Arizona," said Jared T. Muenzer, MD, MBA, Phoenix Children's Chief Physician Executive and COO of Phoenix Children's Medical Group. "This important work includes proactive screenings for kids who visit a Phoenix Children's clinic for any reason, urgent intervention and follow-up care when needed, and specialized training for behavioral health and community providers."

U.S. News & World Report surveys nearly 200 children's hospitals annually using a variety of measures including clinical expertise, patient outcomes and national reputation. Rankings also reflect survey results from thousands of pediatric specialists who rate children's hospitals based on where they would send their sickest patients, without respect to proximity or cost.

"Choosing where to bring your child for care is one of the most important decisions a parent can make. Our consistently high national rankings offer parents and caregivers peace of mind, knowing they will receive outstanding medical care," said Phoenix Children's Chief Medical Officer Blake Bulloch, MD, MBA.

Phoenix Children's "Best Children's Hospital" recognition is one of many milestones the health system has celebrated in the past year. Among them, the health system opened a new 24/7 emergency department on its Avondale Campus, a new 44,000-square-foot neonatal intensive care unit on its Thomas Campus, and a new campus in Arrowhead which includes a 175,000-square-foot hospital and 45,000-square-foot specialty clinic. For more on our latest milestones, read our 2023 Annual Report.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

