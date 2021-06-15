Phoenix Children's Ranked in all 10 Specialties By U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals"

"We are incredibly proud of our clinicians, administrators and staff who overcame immense challenges last year and redoubled their efforts to provide hope and healing to Arizona families," said Robert L. Meyer, president and CEO of Phoenix Children's. "We've set our sights on becoming the top destination for pediatric health care in the region. Key to this goal is our ever-expanding footprint as Phoenix Children's brings high-quality services closer to home for families in the West Valley, the East Valley and throughout Arizona."

Every year, U.S. News & World Report ranks children's hospitals in 10 clinical specialties using a variety of measures including clinical expertise, patient outcomes and national reputation. The 2021-22 rankings mark the 11th consecutive year Phoenix Children's has been named among the nation's "Best Children's Hospitals" and the fifth time the health system has received high marks in all 10 areas:

Neonatology, #20

Cardiology & Heart Surgery, #28, represented by Phoenix Children's Heart Center

Neurology & Neurosurgery, #30, represented by Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's

Orthopedics, #33, represented by the Herbert J. Louis Center for Pediatric Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

Nephrology, #35

Cancer, #36, represented by Phoenix Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

Gastroenterology & Gastroenterology Surgery, #36

Diabetes & Endocrinology, #37

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, #40

Urology, #48

"Achieving top rankings in all 10 specialties reflects the strength of our reputation for clinical excellence among physicians nationwide and as a pediatric health system offering world-class care," said Michael Ritchey, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Phoenix Children's. "This recognition validates our hard work over the past year, but we are not content to rest on our laurels and will continue to push for the best clinical outcomes for our patient families."

Scoring for "Best Children's Hospitals" includes objective measures such as patient outcomes as well as a hospital's available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. Rankings also reflect survey results from thousands of pediatric specialists who rate children's health systems based on where they would send their sickest patients, without respect to proximity or cost.

Phoenix Children's "Best Children's Hospital" recognition is one of many clinical distinctions the health system achieved recently. In the past year, Phoenix Children's was verified a Level 1 Children's Surgery Center from the American College of Surgeons, earned accreditation from the Adult Congenital Heart Association as an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Comprehensive Care Center, was verified a Tourette Association of America Center of Excellence in partnership with Banner Sun Health Research Center, and was named Hospital of the Month by Children's Hospitals' Solutions for Patient Safety.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital–Main Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital–East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and six community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families for more than 35 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 850 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit us at phoenixchildrens.org.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Phoenix Children’s