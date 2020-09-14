Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven Quay's "Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus" Reaches #1 on Five Amazon Bestsellers Lists

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned physician-scientist Dr. Steven Quay's, MD, PhD, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) new book "Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus," is officially number one on five Amazon New Release Bestseller lists: Viral Diseases, Microbiology Science, Respiratory Diseases, Communicable Diseases, and Disaster Relief categories. Dr. Quay's book contains dozens of lifesaving tips on getting back to school, the fall season flu vaccine, wearing masks, and much more.

"There are so many questions surrounding this pandemic," said Dr. Quay, CEO of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS). "Everything from how easy is it to get the Coronavirus or what can you do to improve your chances of staying out of a hospital, that I felt a need for a straight-forward book that shares the science-backed basic and clinical research I have compiled since this began in January. Even though clinical trials on vaccines and therapeutics are underway, it is too early to predict whether they will be successful. This book is designed to help right now, regardless of what the future brings."

There are currently over 28 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 900,000 related deaths.

About Steven Quay, M.D., PhD.

Steven Quay is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS). He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 200,000 times. His 300+ contributions to medicine have been cited over 9,900 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. He is the author of the first physician-scientist written book on surviving the pandemic, "Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus." For more information, visit www.DrQuay.com

