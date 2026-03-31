JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducted Vortex, Inc., a pioneer in high-efficiency thermodynamic architectures, today announced the formal issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,504,001.

Physics Meets Energy: Patented Turbine Harnesses Mechanical Advantage" Through Archimedes' "Law of the Lever" Roadmap to 80% Efficiency

Robert Wajda, CEO, characterized the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,504,001 as a foundational achievement that addresses century-old conversion inefficiencies within the solar and wind sectors. By applying rigorous root-cause analysis to existing energy recapture barriers, the Wajda Energy System replaces traditional aerodynamic lift constraints with a novel framework defined by torque multiplication and integrated thermodynamic cooling.

Utilizing high-torque mechanical advantage, the Wajda architecture integrates Archimedes' Law of the Lever to optimize energy harvesting, representing a radical topological departure from conventional Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine (HAWT) configurations. To provide empirical substantiation for these efficiency gains, Ducted Vortex is raising $2.0 million in pre-seed capital. This investment is structured to fund the precision fabrication and independent aerodynamic validation of nine proprietary prototypes, establishing a rigorous performance baseline for the technology.

In a strategic move to accelerate commercialization, Ducted Vortex, Inc. is bypassing traditional retail equity markets to prioritize direct alliances with enterprise-scale solar/wind developers and Tier-1 electric utilities. This collaborative approach is intended to integrate the company's paradigm-shifting technology into large-scale energy grids more efficiently.

The system utilizes a modular architecture featuring dual mechanical coupling topologies—Parallel and Series—to optimize torque density and structural load-bearing capacity. This sophisticated configuration enables the high-efficiency transduction of low-magnitude environmental inputs into high-torque rotational kinetic energy, providing a scalable solution for industrial power generation. Technical specifications regarding the proprietary "Series" mechanism and its compounding mechanical advantage are currently available to qualified strategic partners.

This advanced system directly addresses fundamental inefficiencies inherent in current wind and solar technologies. By optimizing the energy conversion process, the solution mitigates critical industry constraints such as intermittent output, acoustic emissions, capacity factor, wildlife safety, radar interference, shadow flicker, and restrictive zoning regulations.

Chief Mechanical Engineer Mohammed Usman emphasized the technical superiority of the platform, noting that the patented mechanical advantage, hybrid-assist, and solar thermal recovery systems establish new industry benchmarks. The organization's immediate mandate focuses on the delivery of high-fidelity technical data required to secure and lead to initial commercial targets.

Ducted Vortex, Inc. has officially transitioned beyond the phases of speculative research and development. With fundamental engineering and architectural designs now finalized, the company is moving from sub-scale modeling to the production of high-performance, commercial-grade prototypes.

A comprehensive strategic plan is available on the corporate website, providing detailed insights into technical risk mitigation, primary development challenges, core patent principles, and the company's dual-track development timeline, roadmap to 80%, alongside the formal investor pitch deck.

"Our core technology has achieved technical maturity, demonstrating high-yield performance and readiness for industrial-scale deployment," stated CEO Robert Wajda. "While our development trajectory remains independent of external financing, a $2 million capital infusion will significantly compress our roadmap, mitigating the 12-to-24-month latency inherent in sequential prototyping and administrative grant processes."

Since 2021, Jacksonville-based Ducted Vortex, Inc. has specialized in biomimetics, leveraging the mechanical and systemic efficiencies of natural phenomena.

"Just as a high-performance internal combustion engine relies on a synchronized cooling to maintain structural and operational integrity, solar and wind technologies achieve peak performance only through deep integration. By utilizing the turbine's mechanical motion to provide continuous cooling for PV arrays, our system creates a self-sustaining cycle where thermal management is linked to power generation. We are not simply aggregating technologies; we are engineering a unified kinetic-thermal ecosystem." — Robert Wajda

Media & Investor Contact:

Ducted Vortex, Inc.

Robert Wajda

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 904-631-8499

Website: https://solarwindturbine.com/

SOURCE Ducted Vortex, Inc.