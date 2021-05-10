PointsBet Announces Acquisition of "Racing's Best Kept Secret" BetPTC.com

"PointsBet is very pleased to join forces with Premier Turf Club," noted PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken . "The combination of Premier Turf Club's excellence in the space with PointsBet's mature market Australian racing expertise favorably positions us as we prepare to enter the U.S. horseracing market. Today's noteworthy acquisition complements our in-house approach while growing our premier product suite, and we are excited to welcome Premier Turf Club to the PointsBet team."

Premier Turf Club, known as "Racing's Best Kept Secret," has been in business over 13 years and operates the website BetPTC.com. The company is overseen by General Manager Todd Bowker, a long-time industry executive, who will become Vice President of Racing for PointsBet USA. Bowker previously served as General Manager of AmericaTab Ltd, where he led the start-up of the company and oversaw the operational management of what grew to become the fourth largest Advance Deposit Wagering company licensed in Oregon. Premier Turf Club's highly experienced staff will also be joining the PointsBet team.

"As Premier Turf Club was exploring options for how we might enter the sports betting market, we realized early on that we wanted to partner with a highly regarded and experienced operator," said Todd Bowker, Premier Turf Club's General Manager. "PointsBet's history in racing in Australia made them an ideal choice, and we are excited to join their team. We look forward to be able to offer sports wagering to our customers in jurisdictions where legal, and to expose PointsBet's customers to the excitement of betting on racing."

Premier Turf Club's extensive industry expertise and relationships, customer-focused operations, and excellent reputation will be of immediate value to PointsBet as the company looks to continue its proven track record of entering new markets with premium products while accelerating client value and growth in the United States.

For the operators able to execute on the opportunity, horseracing has a unique role to play alongside sports betting entertainment and content in the United States. The horseracing industry in the U.S. generates over $12 billion in handle annually, with only half wagered through ADW products legally available in 38 states. PointsBet aims to be at the center of innovation and growth in U.S. horseracing, and the addition of ADW adds to PointsBet's growing proprietary wagering product set which already includes a fixed odds sportsbook, PointsBetting, and online casino.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Premier Turf Club, LLC is a U.S. based pari-mutuel account wagering provider regulated in the state of Oregon by the Oregon Racing Commission. Staff includes horse owners, bettors and industry professionals that have been involved in advance deposit wagering and simulcasting since their inceptions. PTC has developed a business model that benefits the players, the horsemen and the race tracks, while offering an extensive racing menu where customers can wager on over 200 Thoroughbred, Harness and Greyhound race tracks.

