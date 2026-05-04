Potomac Family Dining (Applebee's) Launches "Sizzlin' with Gratitude" for Military Appreciation Month

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Potomac Family Dining Group

May 04, 2026, 09:30 ET

RICHMOND, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Family Dining Group, a proud Applebee's franchisee, is launching Sizzlin' with Gratitude, a community-focused campaign inviting guests to give back while dining in-restaurant. For every Sizzlin' dessert ordered from the Applebee's menu, $0.50 will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project.

Guests at participating locations can also make direct in-restaurant donations to Wounded Warrior Project in $1 increments. As a thank-you for guests who donate $5 or more, they will receive a $5 off coupon to use on their next visit.

Wounded Warrior Project is dedicated to honoring and empowering wounded veterans through programs that support mental health, physical wellness, career counseling, and long-term recovery services, helping warriors and their families thrive after service.

The campaign reinforces Applebee's and Potomac Family Dining Group's commitment to "Doin' Good in the Neighborhood" in support of military service members and their families.

Sizzlin' with Gratitude is available only at participating Potomac Family Dining Group Applebee's locations, which can be found at potomacdining.com/locations.

About Applebee's®
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local community connection. With restaurants around the globe, Applebee's remains committed to serving as a neighborhood gathering place.

SOURCE Potomac Family Dining Group

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