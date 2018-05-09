Power Rangers & DoSomething.org Partner to Launch "You've Got The Power" Campaign

As children, we all grew up admiring our favorite superheroes, including the Power Rangers – five ordinary teens who become something extraordinary when they morph and channel their inner power. Now, DoSomething.org and Power Rangers are launching the "You've Got the Power" campaign, which will activate thousands of young people to share the ways they have found a superpower within themselves in order to overcome bullying. Those tactics will be compiled into the largest peer-to-peer anti-bullying guide and shared globally.

DoSomething worked with students from around the country to create a PSA for the campaign which can be viewed here.

"Bullying continues to plague young people across this country; in their schools, in their community and more prominently online," said Aria Finger, CEO & Chief Old Person of DoSomething.org. "We're excited to be partnering with Power Rangers, a brand that continues to exemplify and inspire core messages of diversity, inclusivity, and teamwork, to encourage more young people to fight bullying."

Young people will join the "You've Got the Power" movement by submitting a tactic of how they found the power to beat bullying or how they helped younger students do the same. Those who submit their tactics to DoSomething will be entered for a chance at a $5,000 scholarship.

"For 25 years, the Power Rangers have consistently showed fans that they've got the power, from working together to highlight friendship and teamwork to fighting in epic battles to defeat evil villains," said Janet Hsu, CEO of Saban Brands. "With inclusivity at the heart of the Power Ranger franchise, we are thrilled to partner with DoSomething to empower communities to stand up and join the fight against bullying."

Currently, Power Rangers is celebrating 25 continuous years on-air, making the iconic franchise one of the longest-running kids' live-action series in television history with nearly 900 episodes aired to date. Created by Haim Saban and launched in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise celebrates its milestone 25th anniversary by launching an anti-bullying movement for students, by students.

To sign up, people can visit DoSomething.org or text POWER to 38383 by July 9.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 6 million young people (and counting!) to do good in every US area code and in 131 countries. Using our digital platform, members join DoSomething's volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Our members have clothed half of America's homeless youth. They've cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They've run the world's largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities -- we help them get it done. Let's Do This.

About Saban's Power Rangers

Saban's Power Rangers franchise is the brainchild of Haim Saban, creator and producer of the original, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers hit series that launched in 1993. Following its introduction, "Power Rangers" quickly became the most-watched television program in the United States and remains one of the top-rated and longest running kids' live-action series in television history. The series, currently in its 25th season, follows the adventures of a group of ordinary teens who morph into superheroes and save the world from evil. It is seen in more than 150 markets, translated into numerous languages and a favorite on many key international children's programming blocks around the world. For more information, visit www.powerrangers.com.

About Saban Brands

Formed in 2010 as an affiliate of Saban Capital Group, Saban Brands acquires, develops and manages a world-class portfolio of entertainment properties. Saban Brands applies a global 360-degree management approach to growing and monetizing its brands through content, digital, marketing, distribution, licensing and retail in markets worldwide. Saban Brands' growing entertainment portfolio of brands includes Power Rangers, Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty, Paul Frank, Popples, Glitter Force, Cirque du Soleil Junior – Luna Petunia and La Banda, amongst many others. Saban Brands is headquartered in Los Angeles with a global network of offices. For more information, visit www.sabanbrands.com.

