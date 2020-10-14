Prop 24 "Answers Digital Century's Privacy Call" Says Author Shoshana Zuboff In San Jose Mercury News

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced that Shoshana Zuboff, award-winning author of "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism" and featured privacy expert in the Netflix documentary "The Social Dilemma," published a piece in the San Jose Mercury News arguing Prop 24 would allow Californians to regain privacy rights.

Zuboff on Prop 24:

"We watch as Big Tech's power grows more intrusive during these last sad, scary months of pandemic, protests and electioneering. The lessons are clear: We walk naked through a new digital century, without the rights, legislative frameworks and new institutions that can harness digital technologies to the genuine needs of people and democracy. Prop. 24 answers this call.

"Each advance builds on the last, just as CPRA now strengthens the 2018 California Consumer Privacy Act. CPRA is necessary not because it is the last word, but because it is the right word today. Each legislative advance brings us closer to a comprehensive new foundation of rights and laws that will enable democracy to flourish in the digital century. I urge Californians to act in solidarity and courage at this crucial juncture, so that a decade hence we can all look back at 2020 as a milestone. Let this be the year that Californians respond to this century's call by voting yes on Prop. 24."

Read the full opinion here.

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

Yes on 24 Supporters

The Yes on Prop 24 campaign is proud to have the endorsement of former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Los Angeles Times editorial board, Congressman Ro Khanna, California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, California State Controller Betty Yee, Common Sense Media, Consumer Watchdog, AFSCME California, the NAACP of California, California Professional Firefighters, California State Building and Construction Trades Council, International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 21 (Bay Area), UA Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters, California State Senators Ben Allen, Bill Dodd, Lena Gonzalez, Connie Leyva, Bill Monning, Nancy Skinner, Robert Hertzberg, Scott Wiener, Bob Wieckowski and Jim Beall, California State Assemblymembers Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and David Chiu, John Burton, Former Chair of the California Democratic Party, Alex Rooker and Daraka Larimore Hall, Vice Chairs of the California Democratic Party, Dan Weitzman, Controller of the California Democratic Party, Jenny Bach, Secretary of the California Democratic Party, Dr. Lisa Strohman, JD, PhD, and more.

www.caprivacy.org

@caprivacyorg

About Californians for Consumer Privacy

Californians for Consumer Privacy is the same group that authored the first-in-the-nation California Consumer Privacy Act, which was passed unanimously by the California State Legislature and signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown. Now the group is backing Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act on the 2020 ballot, to expand and enshrine privacy rights for all Californians.

Paid for by Yes on 24, Californians for Consumer Privacy Committee major funding from Alastair Mactaggart

SOURCE Californians for Consumer Privacy